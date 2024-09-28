My playlist with Akosmaniac

Akosmaniac

By: Eastern Eye

TRIVANDRUM-BASED singer, songwriter, musician, and producer Akosmaniac is quickly making a name for himself as a multi-disciplinary artist.

He effortlessly blends eclectic influences, including R&B, jazz, blues, and pop. This talented musician has used his production and songwriting skills on tracks like his recent release Running, which combines meaningful lyrics with a catchy sound.

Eastern Eye found out more about the rising star by asking him to select 10 songs he loves.

I Never Learnt To Share – James Blake: The entire track evolves into something you would never expect, yet it feels completely natural. It is endearing to witness such playfulness in handling a serious subject, as James does here.

Everything In Its Right Place – Radiohead: I have never heard a more fitting intro to an album. The first four notes set the tone for the entire record. Nothing else comes close to the world-building achieved in this song.

Ain’t It Funny – Danny Brown: Detroit gave us our favourite cars and Danny Brown – and he gave us this. His cadences on this track are the most unsettling I have ever encountered in hip-hop. I am not sure how he makes it work, but then again, I am not Danny Brown.

33 ‘GOD’ – Bon Iver: This might be the best indietronica track ever made. It starts with Bon Iver painting vivid imagery about spaces where he can grow. Then suddenly, the drums kick in. I will not spoil much more for you.

Stalling – by.ALEXANDER: After hearing this song, I started incorporating double basses into my own tracks. It is a straightforward R&B cut with an electro-jazz break at the end, discussing the struggle of letting someone go. Definitely top-five material.

Veer Off – Aksomaniac: This might be personal bias, but I do not think there is a better song out there about daddy issues. Plus, it is the only Malayalam verse dealing with this subject.

Reverse Faults – Sampha: “Took the brake pads off the car and I flew” – that is exactly how this song feels. Play it in your car, and it is like you are levitating. It is a blend of great sound design and equally compelling melodies.

Fall Again – Duval Timothy: This captivating track rivals the James Blake piece for the best progressions. Trust me, you will have no idea where it is headed by the halfway point.

Running – Aksomaniac: Why not give one of my own tracks a listen? It is a charming pop song with strong bossa nova influences, all about running away and finding your place in the world.

Hold My Liquor – Kanye West: A track that goes from Bon Iver’s vocal stacks to Chief Keef on the hook? This was never on my bingo card, but it is in my top 10 because it defies all logic. It should not work on paper, but somehow, it absolutely does.