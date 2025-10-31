Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Ajith Kumar reveals he was told to change his name but refused to erase his Tamil-Sindhi identity

Ajith says being himself mattered more than sounding perfect or fitting in.

Ajith Kumar Tamil Sindhi identity

Ajith Kumar says he was asked to change his name early in his career

Instagram/ultimate_star_ajith
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiOct 31, 2025
Pooja Pillai

Pooja Pillai is an entertainment journalist with Asian Media Group, where she covers cinema, pop culture, internet trends, and the politics of representation. Her work spans interviews, cultural features, and social commentary across digital platforms.

She began her reporting career as a news anchor, scripting and presenting stories for a regional newsroom. With a background in journalism and media studies, she has since built a body of work exploring how entertainment intersects with social and cultural shifts, particularly through a South Indian lens.

She brings both newsroom rigour and narrative curiosity to her work, and believes the best stories don’t just inform — they reveal what we didn’t know we needed to hear.

See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights:

  • Reveals he was told to change his name early in his career.
  • The actor refused, choosing to keep his Tamil-Sindhi identity.
  • Opens up about struggling with Tamil and working hard to fix his accent.
  • Says discipline, not luck, drives both his acting and racing careers.
  • Focuses now on racing and helping the sport grow in India.

Ajith Kumar was asked early in his career to change his name, but he refused, keeping his Tamil-Sindhi identity and the accent, he worked on intact.

In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, the 53-year-old actor looked back on his three-decade journey with calm gratitude. “I put my heart and soul into everything. I couldn’t speak the language properly; I had an accent in Tamil. But I worked on it,” he said.

Born to a Tamil father and a Sindhi mother, Ajith wasn’t the industry’s typical fit. Early producers felt his name didn’t sound familiar enough. “I was initially asked to change my name because they felt it was not a very common name to have. I insisted that I would not want to have any other name,” he said. Actually that quiet insistence feels more radical in hindsight, a choice to stay real rather than rebrand for fame.

Ajith Kumar says he was asked to change his name early in his career Instagram/ultimate_star_ajith


Why Ajith Kumar’s refusal mattered

In Tamil cinema, where actors often refashion themselves to sound local, Ajith’s decision stands out. Keeping his name and his mixed identity challenged what a “Tamil hero” could look or sound like. He didn’t fake his belonging; in fact, he earned it. Fans often call him “Thala,” a title that came not from lineage but from persistence. “There were a lot of challenges. I overcame everything,” he said simply.

Ajith Kumar Ajith Kumar’s AK64 has become the most discussed Tamil film of the year Instagram/ultimate_star_ajith


Ajith Kumar on acting and racing discipline

Ajith isn’t just a movie star. He’s also a trained racer who sees no difference between the two crafts. “Even when it comes to racing, I am probably working as hard as a 19-year-old wanting to make racing a career,” he said.

For him, success comes down to structure. “You need to put the right team together,” he explained. “I have been very lucky with the directors, producers, technicians I work with, people involved in motorsport, I am learning so much from all of them.”

M ajith kumar Ajith Kumar during racing competition www.easterneye.biz


More racer than celebrity

Even after 30-odd years in cinema and a Padma Bhushan, Ajith hasn’t changed much. He stays low-key, spends time on his bikes, and wants to see motorsport grow properly in India.

Asked if he’d be open to a Brad Pitt-style Formula 1 remake in India, he just smiled. “If it happens organically, I am okay. Any way that we can popularise the sport.”

padma bhushantamil cinematamilsindhi identityajith kumar

Related News

Zakir hussain
Art & Culture

Zakir Hussain honoured as Aga Khan Music Awards brings global Muslim heritage festival to London

Asian actors join cast of Tom Stoppard’s Indian Ink
Entertainment

Asian actors join cast of Tom Stoppard’s Indian Ink

Kim Kardashian on private jet to Korea
Hollywood

Kim Kardashian channels Bianca Censori in daring see-through outfit on private jet to Korea

Gwyneth Paltrow
Entertainment

Gwyneth Paltrow becomes Astronomer’s surprise spokesperson after Coldplay kiss-cam scandal

More For You

Nita Ambani dresses as Audrey Hepburn at Bollywood Halloween party with Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone in standout looks​

Orry’s video shows Nita Ambani, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone and Aryan Khan at Bollywood’s Halloween party

Instagram screengrab/orry

Nita Ambani dresses as Audrey Hepburn at Bollywood Halloween party with Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone in standout looks​

Highlights:

Alia Bhatt dressed up as Lara Croft and Deepika in her Lady Singham look
Nita Ambani dressed as Audrey Hepburn and stole the show
Ranveer Singh came as Deadpool — though Orry thought he was Spider-Man
Aryan Khan surprised fans with a Brokeback Mountain costume
Video from Orry’s page gave fans a peek inside Bollywood’s wildest Halloween night

It was a spooky, glittering night in Mumbai as Bollywood stars came together for Halloween and this time, they went all out. The viral Halloween video shared by Orhan Awatramani, better known as Orry, had almost everyone who matters in B-town. From Nita Ambani’s classic Audrey Hepburn look to Alia Bhatt’s sharp Lara Croft, the Bollywood Halloween party had no shortage of drama or sparkle.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us