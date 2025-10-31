Ajith Kumar reveals he was told to change his name but refused to erase his Tamil-Sindhi identity

Highlights:

Ajith Kumar was asked early in his career to change his name, but he refused, keeping his Tamil-Sindhi identity and the accent, he worked on intact.

In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, the 53-year-old actor looked back on his three-decade journey with calm gratitude. “I put my heart and soul into everything. I couldn’t speak the language properly; I had an accent in Tamil. But I worked on it,” he said.

Born to a Tamil father and a Sindhi mother, Ajith wasn’t the industry’s typical fit. Early producers felt his name didn’t sound familiar enough. “I was initially asked to change my name because they felt it was not a very common name to have. I insisted that I would not want to have any other name,” he said. Actually that quiet insistence feels more radical in hindsight, a choice to stay real rather than rebrand for fame.

Ajith Kumar says he was asked to change his name early in his career Instagram/ultimate_star_ajith





Why Ajith Kumar’s refusal mattered

In Tamil cinema, where actors often refashion themselves to sound local, Ajith’s decision stands out. Keeping his name and his mixed identity challenged what a “Tamil hero” could look or sound like. He didn’t fake his belonging; in fact, he earned it. Fans often call him “Thala,” a title that came not from lineage but from persistence. “There were a lot of challenges. I overcame everything,” he said simply.

Ajith Kumar’s AK64 has become the most discussed Tamil film of the year Instagram/ultimate_star_ajith





Ajith Kumar on acting and racing discipline

Ajith isn’t just a movie star. He’s also a trained racer who sees no difference between the two crafts. “Even when it comes to racing, I am probably working as hard as a 19-year-old wanting to make racing a career,” he said.

For him, success comes down to structure. “You need to put the right team together,” he explained. “I have been very lucky with the directors, producers, technicians I work with, people involved in motorsport, I am learning so much from all of them.”

Ajith Kumar during racing competition www.easterneye.biz





More racer than celebrity

Even after 30-odd years in cinema and a Padma Bhushan, Ajith hasn’t changed much. He stays low-key, spends time on his bikes, and wants to see motorsport grow properly in India.

Asked if he’d be open to a Brad Pitt-style Formula 1 remake in India, he just smiled. “If it happens organically, I am okay. Any way that we can popularise the sport.”