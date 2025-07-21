Ajith Kumar crashes during the GT4 race and helps clear debris

Highlights
- Actor Ajith Kumar was involved in a crash during the GT4 European Series at Misano, Italy
- The actor was uninjured but withdrew from the race
- A video shows him assisting race officials in clearing debris from the track
- The incident involved a collision with a stationary vehicle
- Ajith is preparing for the next round at Spa-Francorchamps, Belgium
Actor Ajith Kumar escapes unhurt in Misano crash
Indian actor and motorsport enthusiast Ajith Kumar escaped uninjured after his car crashed during the GT4 European Series at the Misano circuit in Italy. The incident occurred during the second round of the competition. Though he was forced to withdraw from the race, Ajith was seen helping race marshals clear debris from the track.
Collision with stationary car under investigation
Ajith’s car reportedly collided with a stationary vehicle on the racetrack. While the impact resulted in significant damage to his vehicle, Ajith managed to avoid injury. His quick reflexes and on-track experience helped him navigate the crash safely.
Video footage from the event shows him calmly exiting his car and joining staff in clearing wreckage, an act praised by commentators. One remarked,
“Ajith Kumar out of the car, out of the race. He’s a fine champ, he goes and helps the marshals clear up all the body. Not many drivers would do that.”
Preparing for third round at Spa
Ajith is now preparing for the third round of the GT4 series at the Spa-Francorchamps circuit in Belgium. His participation continues to draw attention, not only due to his celebrity status but also because of his long-standing commitment to motorsport.
Veteran racer and Padma Bhushan awardee
Ajith Kumar began racing professionally in 2003 and participated in the Formula 2 Championship in 2010. He has competed in races across Germany, Malaysia, and now Europe, balancing his racing pursuits alongside a successful acting career.
Earlier this year, he was awarded the Padma Bhushan, one of India’s highest civilian honours, recognising his contributions to both cinema and motorsport.
After a decade-long break from racing, Ajith made a return to the track with renewed enthusiasm. His fans continue to support both his film and racing ventures.
Recent and upcoming projects
Ajith was last seen in Good Bad Ugly, directed by Adhik Ravichandran, which has become the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2025 so far. The actor is currently on a break from filming, but reports suggest he will reunite with director Ravichandran for his next project.