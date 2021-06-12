Website Logo
  • Saturday, June 12, 2021
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 367,081
Total Cases 29,359,155
Today's Fatalities 4,002
Today's Cases 84,332
Entertainment

Ajay Devgn’s NY Foundation organises a mass-vaccination camp in Mumbai

Ajay Devgn (Photo credit: AFP/AFP via Getty Images)

By: MohnishSingh

Novel coronavirus has claimed millions of lives ever since the first case was recorded in 2019. It does not spare anyone. Be it young or old, the rich or the poor, the virus has affected everybody in one way or the other over the past one-and-a-half-year. While the crisis is far from over, continued efforts are being made by governments, institutions, and individuals to vaccinate the majority of people to keep the virus at bay.

The pandemic has had a profoundly negative impact on all business establishments across the world and the entertainment industry is not an exception. The Indian entertainment industry has also paid a hefty price, with many filmmakers losing millions in absence of no showings in cinemas.

Not only have livelihoods been hit because of the pandemic, but medical facilities also became unavailable to so many daily-wage workers working in the industry. Production is yet to begin in full swing and theatres are still shuttered in many parts of the country.

It has now become the conscious responsibility of well-established actors and filmmakers to come forward and help light-men, set-decorators, and camera attendants who work behind the scenes.

Like many of his colleagues, Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn has also taken it upon himself to ensure that he lends a helping hand to a large number of people from within and outside the film fraternity.

Besides helping the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) set up a 20-bed ICU facility in Central Mumbai in the month of May, on Friday, June 11, Ajay’s NY Foundation organised a vaccination camp in a Mumbai suburb.

Set-up with the help of a private healthcare unit, the vaccination camp ensured nearly 400-odd people got their jabs.  Earlier NY Foundation did a similar but smaller exercise at another location.

A media professional who got his jab on June 11 said, “I sincerely thank NY Foundation for getting me my vaccine. The last few months have been hard on everyone around but more so on us. Our jobs require us to roam the field to get our daily quota of photographs/articles.  Without the vaccination, we were putting our lives in peril.  However, thanks to Ajay sir and some other actors and filmmakers, who have reached out to us and offered us help without us asking for it. Our lives have become that much easier. Thank you, NY Foundation. Like it is said, it takes one to help one.”

Eastern Eye

