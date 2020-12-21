Ajay Devgn’s Mayday to lock horns with Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 or Kick 2 on Eid 2022?

By: Mohnish Singh







Fans’ joy knew no bounds when, on December 11, Ajay Devgn announced that he was set to direct and act in his ambitious film MayDay, co-starring Amitabh Bachchan, Rakul Preet Singh and Angira Dhar.

Apart from announcing the project, the superstar also announced April 29, 2022, as its official release date, which means it is slated to enter theatres in the extended Eid weekend. But as we all know that Eid belongs to Salman Khan who has been releasing his films on the auspicious festival every year for several years now. Hence, Bollywood corridor is buzzing with rumours that a major box-office clash is in the offing on Eid 2022.

A source in the know tells an online publication, "With Eid falling in the same week, it will be a double benefit for the makers of Mayday since International Labour Day Labour, Maharashtra Day and Gujarat Day fall on Sunday, May 1."







The source goes on to adds, “Salman Khan obviously would not like to let go of the Eid week. By then, he is expected to finish Tiger 3. And if all goes well, even Kick 2 will be ready for release. So, either of the 2 films are expected to make it on April 29. If that happens, it will result in a clash of two big films. Tiger 3 and Kick 2 both, obviously, would be mounted on a grand scale. Mayday, meanwhile, is also expected to be a big-screen spectacle. Even the star cast comprising Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet Singh is exciting. Audiences are sure to be spoilt for choice on Eid 2022.”

A trade expert opines, “Both the films of Ajay Devgn and Salman Khan are going to be very costly. The clash would prove detrimental. We are hoping that either of the films will move and that only one film arrives in the Eid week.”

