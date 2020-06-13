Ajay Devgn turns presenter for ZEE5 series Lalbazaar

Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn has turned presenter for an upcoming crime-thriller web-series called Lalbazaar. It is set to premiere on Friday 19th June on leading OTT platform ZEE5. The actor unveiled the poster of the forthcoming web-series on his social media platforms. Lalbazaar has Kaushik Sen, Sabyasachi Chakraborty and Sauraseni Maitra on the lead cast.

Talking about the web-series, Devgn said in a statement, “While the web series talks about crimes committed and solved, it also focuses on the human side of the lives of the police squad and allows the audience to get a glimpse into the lives of those who protect them 24/7. It gives me immense pleasure to introduce you all to the world to Lalbazaar.”

Adding further, he said, “I have always enjoyed playing characters where good triumphs evil. It is not easy to emulate the lives of our brave police force and I consider myself lucky to have had the opportunity of playing roles in the uniform. Especially during the lockdown, the sheer hard work and perseverance that the police force is putting in is highly commendable. They have my utmost respect.”

Directed by Sayantan Ghosal, Lalbazaar also features Hrishitaa Bhatt, Dibyendu Bhattacharya and Subrat Dutta in important roles. The web-series starts streaming on 19th June only on ZEE5.

On the work front, Ajay Devgn will next be seen in Bhuj: The Pride Of India and Maidaan. The actor was shooting for both the high-profile films in Mumbai before India went into complete lockdown to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic. Reports are doing the rounds that Bhuj: The Pride Of India may now release directly on a digital platform, skipping theatrical release. An official announcement is awaited though.