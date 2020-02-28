Ajay Devgn to play the lead role in Hindi remake of Kaithi

Tamil film Kaithi is said to be one of the best films of 2019. The movie starred Karthi in the lead role and was a super hit at the box office. A few weeks ago, it was announced that a Hindi remake of the film is on the cards.

Soon, there were reports of Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Hrithik Roshan, and Ajay Devgn being considered to star in the film. However, it is now confirmed that the film will star Ajay Devgn in the lead role.

Reliance Entertainment took to Twitter to announce that Ajay Devgn will star in the film. They tweeted, “We are thrilled to announce that @ajaydevgn will be playing the lead in #RelianceEntertainment, @DreamWarriorpic and @ADFFilms ‘ Hindi remake of the Tamil Action-Thriller, #Kaithi. The film will release on February 12, 2021. @Shibasishsarkar #SRPrakashbabu @prabhu_sr @Meena_Iyer.”

Karthi’s performance in Kaithi was one of the highlights of the film. We are sure Ajay Devgn is the perfect choice to reprise the role in the Hindi remake.

Talking about other films of Ajay Devgn, the actor will next be seen on the big screen in Bhuj: The Pride Of India. The movie, which also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt, Sharad Kelkar, and Nora Fatehi, is slated to hit the screens on 14th August 2020.

Ajay also has films like Maidaan, RRR, Golmaal 5 and Chanakya’s biopic in his kitty. Maidaan will hit the screens on 27th November 2020 and RRR is slated to release in January 2021. The release date of Golmaal 5 and Chanakya is yet to be announced.