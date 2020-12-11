Ajay Devgn starts shooting for Mayday, announces the release date of the film

Murtuza Iqbal
Ajay Devgn is all set to direct a film titled Mayday in which he will also play the lead role. The movie also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Rakul Preet Singh, and Angira Dhar. The movie was officially announced a few weeks ago, and now Ajay has started shooting for it.
The actor took to Twitter to inform his fans about the shoot and announce the release date. He tweeted, “Happy to officially begin MayDayFolded hands in a start-to-finish shooting schedule. Seek blessings from the Almighty and my parents. Nothing is complete without the support of all my fans, family and well-wishers. Releases on 29th April 2022. @SrBachchan @Rakulpreet @KumarMangat.”
Ajay and Rakul will be seen playing the role of a pilot in the film, and Angira will portray the character of a lawyer. While the shooting of the film will be wrapped by early 2021, the film is slated to release after nearly a year on 29th April 2022.
Big B and Ajay have earlier worked together in many films, and their last movie together was the 2013 release Satyagraha. Meanwhile, Ajay and Rakul were seen together on the big screen in last year’s release De De Pyaar De.
Talking about other films of Ajay, the actor will be seen in movies like RRR, Bhuj: The Pride of India (releasing on Disney+ Hotstar), and Maidaan. Amitabh Bachchan also has an interesting line-up with films like Jhund, Chehre, Brahmastra, and Nag Ashwin’s next.