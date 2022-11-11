Website Logo
  • Friday, November 11, 2022
Trending Now:  

Bollywood News

Ajay Devgn and Farhan Akhtar extend support to team India; write heartfelt notes after T20 World Cup defeat against England

After the defeat in the semi-final, India lost a chance to play the finale where it would have pitched against Pakistan.

Photo credit: GettyImages

By: Mohnish Singh

A number of Bollywood celebrities expressed their thoughts as team India suffered a 10-wicket defeat at the hands of England in the second semifinal of the T20 World Cup on Thursday at Adelaide Oval.

After the defeat in the semi-final, India lost a chance to play the finale where it would have pitched against Pakistan.

Superstar Ajay Devgn posted a picture of team India and cheered up the sportsmen. “Cheering for you put your heart and soul into converting the dreams of an entire nation into reality has always been an amazing experience. Though your journey to the finals was cut short, we enjoyed every bit of it. I cannot imagine the pressure each of you guys experienced with the eyes of the nation watching you,” he wrote.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn)

“Winning or losing is a part of the sport. Both results are inevitable. But we stand with you. Through thick and thin, ups and downs we are here to stand with the best Team in the world. Chin up guys! We will come back stronger and better than ever,” he added.

Actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar also took to his social media account and reacted to India’s loss in the match. He congratulated team England and asked team India to keep their chin up and emerge stronger. “England outplayed us & congratulations to them on a solid performance. The defeat must weigh heavy on our team’s shoulders and it’s in times like these, we got to lift them up. Team India, yes it was a disappointing day out but the story doesn’t end here… this is but a chapter. We’ll emerge stronger. Keeps your chins up,” he wrote.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Farhan Akhtar (@faroutakhtar)

Expressed his sadness on the defeat, actor Arjun Rampal wrote, “Been outplayed today, unfortunately, we didn’t bring our best game to the semis, nothing to take away from England. They were the much better side today. Such is the game. Well played through the tournament Team India. Heartbreak today.”

Popular Indian television actor Nakuul Mehta also shared his disappointment by writing on Twitter, “Just sending a telegram to my producer that I am available to shoot THIS Sunday.”

Stay tuned to this space for more updates!

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt decide not to invite guests to home to ensure new-born…
Entertainment
As makers decide to rework CGI and VFX, Prabhas’ Adipurush becomes the most expensive Indian…
Entertainment
Kajol unveils Salaam Venky first-look poster, Ajay Devgn reacts
Entertainment
Marrakech Film Festival to honour Ranveer Singh with Etoile D’or
Entertainment
Malaika Arora says ‘I said yes’, fans speculate marriage with Arjun Kapoor on cards
Entertainment
IFFI 2022 to pay homage to Lata Mangeshkar, KK, Bappi Lahiri, and T Rama Rao
Entertainment
Bollywood singer-composer Shankar Mahadevan to receive honorary doctorate from Birmingham City University
Entertainment
Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi begins BAFTA Awards campaign in all categories
Entertainment
Shah Rukh Khan to appear in Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 as Pathaan as…
Entertainment
KRK body-shames actress and social media star Avneet Kaur and mocks her for…
Entertainment
T-Series and Colour Yellow Production drop Ayushmann Khurrana’s first look from An Action…
Entertainment
Priyanka Chopra jets off to LA after a brief stay in India
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW