Aishwarya Rai Bachchan delivers heartfelt message on humanity and touches PM Modi’s feet at Puttaparthi celebrations

Aishwarya Rai attended the 100th birth anniversary celebrations of Sri Sathya Sai Baba on Wednesday at Puttaparthi, Andhra Pradesh. She addressed thousands of followers on the issues of humanity, love and told them that there was only one caste, human caste. Post her speech, she walked up to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and touched his feet. Smiling, he put his palm on her head in recognition of the gesture.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan speaks on humanity and bows to PM Modi at Sathya Sai Baba centenary





Why her speech caught attention

Aishwarya talked about her early days with the Bal Vikas programme. She said there was one religion, one language of the heart, and one omnipresent God. Aishwarya also expressed gratitude to PM Modi for attending, calling his presence inspiring.

The moment with PM Modi

A live clip captured the moment: Aishwarya approached the Prime Minister, bowed down, and touched his feet. Modi responded immediately, placing his hand on her head and folding his own hands in a warm gesture. Fans called her humble and respectful while others said it reminded them of Sai Baba’s teachings.





Fans react

Social media lit up with admiration. “Picture of sanskar,” one wrote. Others noted the simplicity of the act, saying it didn’t need hashtags to leave an impression. Comments highlighted both her respect and her poised presence on stage.





Look and work

She wore a yellow and gold salwar with simple embroidery and open hair styled with small earrings and light makeup. She was last seen in Ponniyin Selvan: Part 2, no next project announced yet.