Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan delivers heartfelt message on humanity and touches PM Modi’s feet at Puttaparthi celebrations

The actress spoke about humanity love and unity at Sri Sathya Sai Baba’s 100th birth anniversary in Andhra Pradesh.

Aishwarya Rai

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan speaks on humanity and bows to PM Modi at Sathya Sai Baba centenary

Instagram/diehardfanofaishwaryarai_arb
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiNov 19, 2025
Pooja Pillai

Pooja Pillai is an entertainment journalist with Asian Media Group, where she covers cinema, pop culture, internet trends, and the politics of representation. Her work spans interviews, cultural features, and social commentary across digital platforms.

She began her reporting career as a news anchor, scripting and presenting stories for a regional newsroom. With a background in journalism and media studies, she has since built a body of work exploring how entertainment intersects with social and cultural shifts, particularly through a South Indian lens.

She brings both newsroom rigour and narrative curiosity to her work, and believes the best stories don’t just inform — they reveal what we didn’t know we needed to hear.

See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights:

  • Aishwarya spoke at Sri Sathya Sai Baba’s 100th birth anniversary in Puttaparthi.
  • She said “there is only one caste, the caste of humanity.”
  • After the speech, she touched PM Modi’s feet and got his blessings.
  • Sachin Tendulkar and Union Ministers were also at the event.
  • She wore a simple yellow outfit looking traditional

Aishwarya Rai attended the 100th birth anniversary celebrations of Sri Sathya Sai Baba on Wednesday at Puttaparthi, Andhra Pradesh. She addressed thousands of followers on the issues of humanity, love and told them that there was only one caste, human caste. Post her speech, she walked up to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and touched his feet. Smiling, he put his palm on her head in recognition of the gesture.

Aishwarya Rai Aishwarya Rai Bachchan speaks on humanity and bows to PM Modi at Sathya Sai Baba centenary Instagram/diehardfanofaishwaryarai_arb


Why her speech caught attention

Aishwarya talked about her early days with the Bal Vikas programme. She said there was one religion, one language of the heart, and one omnipresent God. Aishwarya also expressed gratitude to PM Modi for attending, calling his presence inspiring.

The moment with PM Modi

A live clip captured the moment: Aishwarya approached the Prime Minister, bowed down, and touched his feet. Modi responded immediately, placing his hand on her head and folding his own hands in a warm gesture. Fans called her humble and respectful while others said it reminded them of Sai Baba’s teachings.


Fans react

Social media lit up with admiration. “Picture of sanskar,” one wrote. Others noted the simplicity of the act, saying it didn’t need hashtags to leave an impression. Comments highlighted both her respect and her poised presence on stage.


Look and work

She wore a yellow and gold salwar with simple embroidery and open hair styled with small earrings and light makeup. She was last seen in Ponniyin Selvan: Part 2, no next project announced yet.

pm modisri sathya sai babahumanityaishwarya rai bachchan

Related News

Taylor Swift cinnamon manicure
Lifestyle

Taylor Swift’s sparkling cinnamon manicure sends fans into a frenzy as new Showgirl-inspired trend defines autumn fashion

Zakir hussain
Art & Culture

Zakir Hussain honoured as Aga Khan Music Awards brings global Muslim heritage festival to London

Asian actors join cast of Tom Stoppard’s Indian Ink
Entertainment

Asian actors join cast of Tom Stoppard’s Indian Ink

Kim Kardashian on private jet to Korea
Hollywood

Kim Kardashian channels Bianca Censori in daring see-through outfit on private jet to Korea

More For You

Madhuri Dixit Mrs Deshpande

Madhuri Dixit returns with a project unlike anything she has done before

Getty Images

Madhuri Dixit takes a dark turn in her small screen return with 'Mrs Deshpande'

Highlights:

  • Short teaser shows Madhuri Dixit in Mrs Deshpande with a stark new look
  • Quick cuts hint at a twist buried inside the story
  • The actor drops cryptic lines from her classic songs to tease the show
  • Mrs Deshpande adapts French thriller La Mante for Indian screens

Madhuri Dixit returns to the small screen with Mrs Deshpande. In the teaser, she appears in a prison uniform, hinting at a darker role. She plays a serial killer, and the short clip ends abruptly. Fans have noticed how unusual it is to see Madhuri in such a cold role.

Madhuri Dixit Mrs Deshpande Madhuri Dixit returns with a project unlike anything she has done before Getty Images

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us