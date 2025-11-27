Skip to content
Aishwarya Rai urges women to confront street harassment and never blame their clothes or lipstick

The actor urges women to stand tall and confront harassment as part of L’Oréal Paris’s Stand Up programme.

Aishwarya Rai speaks about street harassment in L’Oreal’s latest video

Nov 27, 2025
Pooja Pillai is an entertainment journalist with Asian Media Group, where she covers cinema, pop culture, internet trends, and the politics of representation. Her work spans interviews, cultural features, and social commentary across digital platforms.

She began her reporting career as a news anchor, scripting and presenting stories for a regional newsroom. With a background in journalism and media studies, she has since built a body of work exploring how entertainment intersects with social and cultural shifts, particularly through a South Indian lens.

She brings both newsroom rigour and narrative curiosity to her work, and believes the best stories don’t just inform — they reveal what we didn’t know we needed to hear.

Highlights:

  • Aishwarya Rai speaks about street harassment in a new clip
  • Tells women not to blame clothes, lipstick, or the way they walk
  • Message comes through L’Oréal Paris’s Stand Up programme
  • Fans say it’s rare to hear the issue addressed this directly
  • Video spreads widely across Instagram through the day

Aishwarya Rai’s new message on street harassment landed online with a blunt clarity that cut through the noise. Linked to a L’Oréal Paris training programme, the actor said what many experience but rarely talk about.

Why street harassment is back in focus for Aishwarya Rai

The short clip was posted on Instagram, part of the beauty brand’s Stand Up initiative. She has worked with L’Oréal Paris for years, and this time she used the platform to talk about something most women experience in some form, often without space to speak about it.

In the video she asks, “Street harassment. How do you deal with it?” and then dismantles the usual advice. No avoiding eye contact. No shrinking. Her words were strong: “Look the problem directly in the eyes. Hold your head high. Feminine and feminist. My body, my worth.”

She follows it with a line that spread fast: “Don’t blame your dress or your lipstick. Street harassment is never your fault.” She ends the video urging viewers to join the Stand Up training programme, a steady push to do something practical.


How fans reacted to the street harassment message

The clip drew comments within minutes. Some thanked her for saying what others avoid. Others were simply relieved to hear it this straight and strong. One user said the issue is “so real and not spoken about enough”. Another posted that it was an “important message for young girls”.

The replies were quick, instinctive responses. “Great message, my queen,” someone wrote. “Someone had to talk about it,” another said.

A few viewers shared their own experiences, noting how common the problem is in cities, trains, buses, and on late-night routes. It seems the message clearly struck a chord across age groups.


What’s next for Aishwarya Rai on screen

She has not announced her next project yet. But she has kept a steady presence through brand work, festival appearances, and family posts.

