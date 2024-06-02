  • Sunday, June 02, 2024
Trending Now:  

News

Netflix executive’s £1.4 million home illegally sublet on Airbnb

By: Vivek Mishra

Nicholas Jarzabek, accused of illegally subletting a £1.4 million home in Los Angeles owned by Netflix executive Nikeeta Sriram, allegedly earned nearly £173,000 through unauthorised Airbnb rentals.

Sriram discovered the scam when police found Airbnb guests at her property after an alarm was triggered in December, reported The Times.

Jarzabek had appeared trustworthy, driving a Tesla, wearing a Rolex, and presenting bank statements showing £787,400. He paid rent on time and promised to protect the home.

Court records reveal Jarzabek’s history of similar schemes, including being barred from short-term listings in Beverly Hills and facing a previous eviction in Los Angeles.

Sriram, 31, noticed Jarzabek applied for the rental twice, three months apart. “I didn’t think anything of it at the time,” she told the Los Angeles Times. “But it’s obviously suspicious in hindsight.”

Jarzabek listed the property on Airbnb for £541 per night for the main house and £391 for the separate flat, using a nearby motel’s address. He received over 100 guest reviews.

Sriram filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles Superior Court, describing Jarzabek as a “nightmare” tenant. Court records show he earned £170,000 from the illegal sublets over 16 months. Sriram was awarded £15,615 in damages and a writ of possession for eviction on April 29, but the LA County Sheriff’s Department is delayed due to a pandemic backlog.

Jarzabek acknowledged a past lawsuit for listing short-term rentals in Beverly Hills without proper licenses and plans to sue Sriram, claiming she initiated eviction when he refused to leave early.

“I am not a nightmare tenant. I have never been a nightmare tenant,” Jarzabek told The Times. He claimed he had permission to sublet, but the lease reviewed by The Times prohibited it.

Jarzabek moved to Margate, Kent, last year to record a new album. A YouTube video shows him performing at Justines, a live music venue in Margate, on April 4.

Related Stories

News
Indian-American’s drive for people with intellectual disabilities
News
Modi set for landslide win in India elections, exit polls predict
News
‘Anti-politician mood is deeper and more profound than before’
News
India votes in final phase of elections, what next?
News
New air cargo route between China and Pakistan
UK
Man awaits verdict on false confession to stealing from mother’s Post Office
News
Asian doctor died after botched procedure: Inquest
UK
Cleaner air in West Midlands could save lives: study
News
Tories to be shrunk to 66 seats: Survey
News
Nepal’s ‘Everest Man’ reaches peak for record 30th time
News
Rohingya flee Myanmar amid rising violence
News
Four gang members held for conspiring to attack Salman Khan

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
airbnb
Netflix executive’s £1.4 million home illegally sublet on Airbnb
Doctor
Indian-American’s drive for people with intellectual disabilities
Real Madrid
Real Madrid beat Dortmund to win 15th Champions League title
Modi
Modi set for landslide win in India elections, exit polls…
‘Anti-politician mood is deeper and more profound than before’
Malala reveals why she agreed for a cameo in ‘We…

Adblocker detected! Please consider reading this notice.

We've detected that you are using Ad Blocker or some other adblocking software which is preventing the page from fully loading.

We strive to deliver high-quality content and experiences. To help us continue, please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker.  We use non-intrusive ads to keep our content free.

We don't have any banner, Flash, animation, obnoxious sound, or popup ad. We do not implement these annoying types of ads!

We need money to operate the site, and almost all of it comes from our online advertising.

Please add EasternEye.biz to your ad blocking whitelist or disable your adblocking software.

×