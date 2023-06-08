Website Logo
  • Thursday, June 08, 2023
Trending Now:  

News

Air India plane carrying passengers stranded in Russia takes off for San Francisco

Some 216 passengers and 16 crew were on board the aircraft which landed in Magadan

(Representational photo: Getty Images)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

AIR INDIA said on Thursday (8) that its replacement flight has taken off from Russia’s Magadan for San Francisco, carrying all passengers and crew.

The airline has mobilised additional support at San Francisco airport to carry out clearance formalities for passengers upon arrival, it said in a tweet.

Air India sent an aircraft to Russia on Wednesday (7) to pick up passengers whose Delhi-to-San Francisco flight was diverted to Russia’s Far East after its Boeing plane developed engine trouble.

Some 216 passengers and 16 crew on board the stranded airliner were housed in makeshift accommodation, given infrastructure limitations at the remote Magadan airport, the airline said in an earlier statement.

(Agencies)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Survey: Britain best place to live for ethnic minorities, but inequality remains
News
Modi to address Indian Americans in Washington on June 23
INDIA
India monsoon reaches Kerala after longest delay in seven years
News
I joined the British Army to create my story, says first hijab-wearing recruit
News
Nurse charged in hospital death of seven-year-old
News
Pakistan passes special order for barter trade with Afghanistan, Iran and Russia
UK
Sushi chef awarded £7,000 in legal dispute with co-worker
News
Bournemouth Beach tragedy: Mother wants answers after young girl’s death
UK
India train tragedy: UK Parliament conveys condolences
News
Sri Lanka interest rate cut ‘could signal end of crisis’
UK
UK law firms sign MoU with Bar Council of India
News
Britain proposes stricter procurement laws to safeguard national security
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW