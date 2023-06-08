Air India plane carrying passengers stranded in Russia takes off for San Francisco

Some 216 passengers and 16 crew were on board the aircraft which landed in Magadan

(Representational photo: Getty Images)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

AIR INDIA said on Thursday (8) that its replacement flight has taken off from Russia’s Magadan for San Francisco, carrying all passengers and crew.



The airline has mobilised additional support at San Francisco airport to carry out clearance formalities for passengers upon arrival, it said in a tweet.



Air India sent an aircraft to Russia on Wednesday (7) to pick up passengers whose Delhi-to-San Francisco flight was diverted to Russia’s Far East after its Boeing plane developed engine trouble.



Some 216 passengers and 16 crew on board the stranded airliner were housed in makeshift accommodation, given infrastructure limitations at the remote Magadan airport, the airline said in an earlier statement.



(Agencies)