Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Aimee Lou Wood criticises SNL’s ‘White Potus’ parody for mocking her teeth

Actress calls out SNL for distasteful humour in a recent sketch, sparking widespread support and discussion.

Aimee Lou Wood

Aimee Lou Wood speaks out against SNL’s controversial ‘White Potus’ parody, calling out the mockery of her appearance

Getty Images
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiApr 15, 2025
Pooja Pillai

See Full Bio

Aimee Lou Wood, star of The White Lotus, recently found herself at the centre of controversy after a parody of her character aired on Saturday Night Live (SNL). The skit, a political spoof titled The White Potus, humorously exaggerated aspects of the show, but for Wood, it went too far. Comedian Sarah Sherman impersonated Wood's character, Chelsea, with oversized prosthetic teeth. For Aimee Lou, this portrayal hit a nerve, and she openly criticised it.

Taking to Instagram, the actress expressed her discontent, calling the parody “mean and unfunny.” She argued that while she understood SNL was known for satire, the skit could have been executed with more sophistication and less cheap humour. Wood, who has always been open about her unique appearance, especially her noticeable gap teeth, clarified that she doesn't mind caricatures or playful jabs, but felt this one crossed a line. “I have big gap teeth, not bad teeth,” she wrote, pointing out that the entire joke seemed to target her appearance rather than the content of the skit.

- YouTubeyoutu.be


This incident follows a growing discussion about the focus on Wood’s looks over her acting career. While the actress has always been vocal about embracing her unconventional smile, she also confessed that it’s frustrating to be reduced to physical traits rather than her work. Reflecting on this in a recent interview, she mentioned how conversations about her teeth had taken away from her accomplishments, leaving her feeling as though she was always being typecast for her appearance rather than her talent.

Aimee Lou Wood Instagram storyA screenshot of Aimee Lou Wood's Instagram story, where she calls out SNL's parody as "mean and unfunny" Instagram Screengrab


In response to the backlash, SNL did apologise, although they did not specifically address the issues with the skit. Since sharing her thoughts, Wood has received widespread support from fans and colleagues alike, many of whom agree that the joke lacked the nuance that SNL is known for. Some even pointed out the problematic nature of making a woman’s appearance the target of humour in such a way.

Wood’s comments resonate with a broader conversation about the treatment of women in the media, particularly regarding how their appearances are critiqued. Despite the apology, Aimee Lou’s reaction brings to light the larger need for more thoughtful and respectful humour, especially when it comes to personal traits that people can’t change. For her, it’s a call to move beyond the superficial and appreciate the substance of her craft.

gap teethprosthetic teethsarah shermansatiresaturday night livesnlthe white lotusaimee lou wood

Related News

Johnny Depp
Entertainment

Johnny Depp's dramatic new look in ‘Day Drinker’ sends internet into a frenzy

Hanumankind's Chenda Melam Fusion Shakes Up Coachella 2025
Entertainment

Hanumankind drops Kerala’s chenda beats at Coachella, redefining desi rap and Indian hip-hop

UK-Jobs-iStock
Business

UK job market slows before business tax increases

Morrisons
Food

Morrisons adds charity donation option to More Card loyalty scheme

More For You

Katy Perry

Katy Perry on solidKaty Perry ground after touchdown, smiling with emotion as she reflects on her journey beyond Earth

Blue Origin

Katy Perry, Lauren Sánchez, and Gayle King soar to space in a historic all-women Blue Origin flight

On Monday morning, six women including pop icon Katy Perry boarded a Blue Origin rocket in West Texas and took off on a short flight to space. The crew spent just over 10 minutes on the journey, experiencing those minutes of weightlessness before they safely returned to Earth.

What made this flight stand out, though, wasn’t just the celebrity presence. This was the first time in over six decades that an all-women team flew to space together. The last time anything close happened was in 1963, when Valentina Tereshkova became the first woman to orbit Earth, alone, on a Soviet mission.

Keep ReadingShow less
HBO confirms John Lithgow, Paapa Essiedu, Janet McTeer, and Nick Frost for the ‘Harry Potter’ reboot

John Lithgow, Paapa Essiedu, Janet McTeer and Nick Frost bring fresh energy to iconic roles in the upcoming ‘Harry Potter’ reboot series

Getty Images

HBO confirms John Lithgow, Paapa Essiedu, Janet McTeer, and Nick Frost for the ‘Harry Potter’ reboot

After months of speculation, HBO has officially revealed some of the key faces for its upcoming Harry Potter television series. Though the spotlight remains on who will play Harry, Ron and Hermione, a handful of major roles have now been confirmed.

Veteran actor John Lithgow will take on the role of Albus Dumbledore. Known for his work in The Crown and 3rd Rock from the Sun, Lithgow adds serious weight to the cast. British actor Paapa Essiedu, who rose to fame with I May Destroy You, is stepping into the role of Severus Snape, one of the franchise’s most layered characters. Although this casting has prompted heated discussion online, many are excited to see a fresh interpretation.

Keep ReadingShow less
Priyanka Chopra to star in a new comedy with Zac Efron and Will Ferrell for Amazon MGM

Priyanka Chopra and Zac Efron reunite for a new Hollywood comedy directed by Nicholas Stoller, nearly eight years after Baywatch

Getty Images

Priyanka Chopra to star in a new comedy with Zac Efron and Will Ferrell for Amazon MGM

Priyanka Chopra is returning to the big screen in a new Hollywood comedy, where she will share the screen once again with Zac Efron, her Baywatch co-star from 2017. The film, backed by Amazon MGM Studios, is being directed and written by Nicholas Stoller, best known for comedies like Forgetting Sarah Marshall and Get Him to the Greek.

Zac Efron was confirmed for the project earlier this year, but Priyanka’s involvement, officially announced now, adds another major name to the star-studded cast, with Will Ferrell, Michael Peña, Regina Hall, Jimmy Tatro, and Billy Eichner rounding out the ensemble. Ferrell is also co-producing the film through his banner Gloria Sanchez Productions, alongside Stoller’s Stoller Global Solutions.

Keep ReadingShow less
The Bollywood Big One: UK’s Ultimate Live Show This May

The Bollywood Big One promises cinematic spectacle, live music and unforgettable memories

getty image

The Bollywood Big One: Bollywood superstars unite for UK’s biggest live show this May

Get ready for a holiday weekend like no other as The Bollywood Big One gears up to dazzle UK audiences with one of the biggest live Bollywood spectacles in history. Taking place on Sunday, 4 May at Co-op Live Manchester and Monday, 5 May at OVO Arena Wembley, the mega-event will be a celebration of cinema, music and dance that spans generations.

The superstar-studded lineup reads like a Bollywood fantasy dream come true. Headlining the event is none other than Salman Khan, whose on-stage charisma is expected to bring the house down. Joining him is the timeless diva Madhuri Dixit, still reigning supreme as the industry’s most iconic dancing queen. The show also ropes in Gen Z favourites Varun Dhawan, Tiger Shroff, Sara Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon and Disha Patani, bringing a thrilling mix of old-school charisma and new-age vibes.

Keep ReadingShow less
Top 5 One-Season Shows That Became Instant Cult Classics

One-season wonders that stole our hearts and vanished too soon

getty image

Top 5 one-season shows that became cult classics and left us begging for more

Let’s be real, guys: nothing stings quite like falling in love with a TV show, only for it to vanish after one glorious season. Some were cut down in their prime, others were always meant to be short but hit so hard we couldn’t let go. These five shows? They’re the ones we still rant about at 2 AM, the ones we force our friends to watch, the ones that deserved way more time in the spotlight.

So, let us dive into the shows that burned fast, burned bright, and left us with the ultimate TV hangover.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc