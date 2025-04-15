Aimee Lou Wood criticises SNL’s ‘White Potus’ parody for mocking her teeth

Aimee Lou Wood, star of The White Lotus, recently found herself at the centre of controversy after a parody of her character aired on Saturday Night Live (SNL). The skit, a political spoof titled The White Potus, humorously exaggerated aspects of the show, but for Wood, it went too far. Comedian Sarah Sherman impersonated Wood's character, Chelsea, with oversized prosthetic teeth. For Aimee Lou, this portrayal hit a nerve, and she openly criticised it.

Taking to Instagram, the actress expressed her discontent, calling the parody “mean and unfunny.” She argued that while she understood SNL was known for satire, the skit could have been executed with more sophistication and less cheap humour. Wood, who has always been open about her unique appearance, especially her noticeable gap teeth, clarified that she doesn't mind caricatures or playful jabs, but felt this one crossed a line. “I have big gap teeth, not bad teeth,” she wrote, pointing out that the entire joke seemed to target her appearance rather than the content of the skit.

This incident follows a growing discussion about the focus on Wood’s looks over her acting career. While the actress has always been vocal about embracing her unconventional smile, she also confessed that it’s frustrating to be reduced to physical traits rather than her work. Reflecting on this in a recent interview, she mentioned how conversations about her teeth had taken away from her accomplishments, leaving her feeling as though she was always being typecast for her appearance rather than her talent.

In response to the backlash, SNL did apologise, although they did not specifically address the issues with the skit. Since sharing her thoughts, Wood has received widespread support from fans and colleagues alike, many of whom agree that the joke lacked the nuance that SNL is known for. Some even pointed out the problematic nature of making a woman’s appearance the target of humour in such a way.

Wood’s comments resonate with a broader conversation about the treatment of women in the media, particularly regarding how their appearances are critiqued. Despite the apology, Aimee Lou’s reaction brings to light the larger need for more thoughtful and respectful humour, especially when it comes to personal traits that people can’t change. For her, it’s a call to move beyond the superficial and appreciate the substance of her craft.