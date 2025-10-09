UK's young workers and women most at risk from automation

Highlights

Entry-level roles decline as firms automate back-office and administrative task

Women overrepresented in high-risk jobs, including part-time and support positions.

Up to 8 million UK jobs could vanish without stronger workforce training and policy safeguard.

British businesses are investing heavily in artificial intelligence to drive efficiency, but new research warns that young workers and women are disproportionately affected as entry-level positions face significant disruption. Women are more likely to hold back-office, entry-level, and part-time jobs at highest risk of automation, while young people face reduced hiring opportunities as firms introduce AI technologies instead of recruiting for entry-level positions.

A study by BSI, covering 850 business leaders across eight countries and 123 companies, highlights that while AI offers productivity gains, it often overshadows workforce development. Separate research estimates up to 8 million UK jobs could be at risk without proper intervention.

AI erodes entry-level career pathways

The BSI report finds that 62 per cent of leaders expect AI investment to rise over the next year. Yet only 43 per cent foresee reducing junior roles, and 56 per cent believe entry-level workers may start careers using AI-assisted research rather than traditional skill-building. Researchers warn of a “Generation Jaded,” where foundational skills gained through conventional work experience are diminished. Administrative, secretarial, and customer service roles—historically key entry points for migrants—face particular vulnerability.

Entry-level, part-time, and back-office roles are most exposed to AI disruption. A report from the Migration Observatory showed that women and young workers are disproportionately affected, while migrants may find their access to the UK labour market narrowed as AI automates routine tasks like scheduling, database management, and inventory control. Analysis of 22,000 UK tasks shows 11 per cent are exposed to current AI, potentially rising to 59 per cent with deeper adoption.

Firms must invest in people, not just tech

BSI warns that younger workers using AI from the outset may lack essential skills. Only 56 per cent of businesses provide structured AI learning, leaving an “uneven AI training landscape.” Internationally, 59 per cent of firms cite productivity as AI’s primary goal, but gaps remain between aspiration and implementation, especially for SMEs.

Kate Field, Global Head Human and Social Sustainability at BSI, and Laura Bishop, Digital Sector Lead for Artificial Intelligence and Cybersecurity, said there are “key steps businesses can take to ensure technology and people evolve together and create an environment in which everyone (including the AI tools that help them) thrives.”

BSI urges a “human-in-the-loop” strategy, where AI handles routine tasks but human workers add strategic value. Investment in training and workforce development is essential to prevent inequality and preserve career ladders. As one leader notes: “Businesses investing in AI today must simultaneously invest in their people to ensure productivity gains do not come at the cost of social mobility.”