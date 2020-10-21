Ahead of Prabhas’ birthday, makers of Radhe Shyam unveil a poster of the actor

Murtuza Iqbal







Prabhas is all set to celebrate his 41st birthday on 23rd October 2020. On his birthday, the makers of his next film Radhe Shyam will release a motion poster of the movie, and today, ahead of his birthday, they have unveiled a poster of the actor.

T-Series, who is co-producing the film, took to Instagram to share the poster. They posted, “The BIG moment has arrived!! 🔥🔥Here’s introducing #Prabhas as #Vikramaditya in the latest poster of #RadheShyam! 😍#RadheShyamSurprise #HappyBirthdayPrabhas Starring @actorprabhas & @hegdepooja.”

Prabhas plays the role of a guy named Vikramaditya and the poster gives us a hint that we will get to see the actor in a stylish avatar in the movie.

Radhe Shyam also stars Pooja Hegde in the lead role and it is said to be a period love story set in the 1970s. The shooting of the film is currently going on in Italy.







A few days ago, while talking to Mumbai Mirror, Pooja Hegde had spoken up about shooting for the film during in pandemic.

The actress had stated, “We have a smaller set and fewer crew members with everyone wearing a mask. The saying, ‘The show must go on’, is apt for the entertainment industry. We are shooting responsibly and everyone was tested before joining the shoot. Everything is sanitised on the set at regular intervals but there’s only so much that one can do. You have to take off the mask in front of the camera. The shoot environment has changed with a ‘no hug’ policy, but you have to adapt to the new normal. The first two days were rocky, then, we moved on.”

On 13th October Pooja celebrated her birthday, and the makers had unveiled her poster on that day.





