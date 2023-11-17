Aga Khan Development Network presents ‘Delhi and Hyderabad: A Green Renaissance’ exhibition

Hosted from November 18 to 25, 2023, this exhibition will highlight projects in India by the Aga Khan Trust for Culture.

Image Credit: Ismaili National Council

By: Kimberly Rodrigues

The High Commission of India in collaboration with the Ismaili Centre, and the Nehru Centre, London are jointly hosting an exhibition entitled “Delhi and Hyderabad: A Green Renaissance” from 18 to 25 November 2023.

This exhibition will highlight projects in India by the Aga Khan Trust for Culture, a press release by the Ismaili National Council said.

Curated by the Aga Khan Development Network, the exhibition at the Ismaili Centre، South Kensington, welcomes the public to explore various projects and attend talks by distinguished speakers throughout the exhibition period.

The exhibit will be open daily from 11 am to 6 pm, except on November 21, (it will close at 4 pm). Admission is free, and no prior booking is necessary. Moreover, a series of engaging talks will complement the exhibition, scheduled at 5 pm each day during the week:

• November 18: Delhi: Where Cultures Coalesce by Dr Wafi Ahmed Momin explores Delhi’s historical creativity emerging from diverse traditions.

• November 19: Hyderabad: Re-imagining a 16th Century Cosmopolis” by Hussain Jasani delves into Dakhni arts and architecture.

• November 20: Culinary Pleasures of Hyderabad with Sujoy Gupta recreates fragrances and flavours of Nizami cuisine.

• November 22: Art and Cultural Landscape Under and After Qutb Shahs by Ragasudha Vinjamuri sheds light on cultural expressions in Telugus.

• November 23: Tombs, Parks and Poets: Changing Lives and Spaces by Prof. Yudhishtir Raj Isar focuses on cultural assets’ impact on city rehabilitation.

• November 24: Climate Change: Why Gender Matters by Prof. Nitya Rao showcases women’s leadership in adapting to climate change in south Asian communities.

• November 25: Empowerment in Action: The Women Transforming Communities in India by Tinni Sawhney presents inspiring narratives of positive change across domains.

Attendees can engage with these talks to gain insights into the rich cultural tapestry and transformative initiatives shaping Indian communities.