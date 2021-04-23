After Karnan, Dhanush teams up with filmmaker Mari Selvaraj once again

Trending Now

Dhanush (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)
By Murtuza Iqbal

A couple of weeks ago, Mari Selvaraj‘s Karnan starring Dhanush had hit the big screens. The film received positive reviews and did good business at the box office.

Now, Dhanush and Mari are all set to team up once again. Today, Dhanush took to Twitter to make an announcement about the film.

He tweeted, “Elated to announce that after the blockbuster success of Karnan, Mari Selvaraj and myself are joining hands once again. Pre production going on, Shoot will commence next year.”

Talking about other films of Dhanush, the actor will be seen in movies like Atrangi Re, Jagame Thandhiram, Karthick Naren’s next, and The Gray Man.

The shooting of Atrangi Re has been completed and the film is slated to release in August this year. The Aanand L Rai directorial will mark Dhanush’s comeback in Bollywood after a gap of six years. His last Hindi film was the 2015 release Shamitabh.

Meanwhile, Jagame Thandhiram, which is directed by Karthik Subbaraj, will be getting a direct-to-digital release on Netflix. Karthick Naren’s next and The Gray Man are currently in production.

The Gray Man is an international film which is being directed by Anthony and Joe Russo. It also stars Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans. It’s a Netflix original film.











