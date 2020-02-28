After Baaghi, now Tiger Shroff’s Heropanti becomes a franchise

Tiger Shroff made his Bollywood debut with 2014 release Heropanti. The film was a super hit at the box office and made Tiger a star overnight. Now, after five years, the makers of Heropanti has decided to turn the film into a franchise.

Today, Tiger took to Instagram, to announce Heropanti 2. He posted, “This one is so special to me. Blessed and grateful to be carrying forward another franchise with my mentor sajid sir. #Heropanti2 #firstbaby #SajidNadiadwala @khan_ahmedasas @wardakhannadiadwala @nadiadwalagrandson @rajeev_chudasama.”

Well, we get to see Tiger in a never-seen-before avatar and we must say that he is looking dapper in a suit. It looks like Heropanti 2 will be quite a stylish action-thriller. The posters of the film surely look like the posters of an international movie

Heropanti was directed by Sabbir Khan, but the sequel will be helmed by Ahmed Khan. Ahmed and Tiger have earlier worked together in Baaghi 2 and the director-actor duo are also gearing up for the release of Baaghi 3 which is slated to release on 6th March 2020.

Heropanti starred Kriti Sanon as the female lead; it will be interesting to see which actress will be roped in to star opposite Tiger in the sequel. Well, we would love to see Tiger and Kriti on the big screen together again. Heropanti 2 is slated to release on 16th July 2021.