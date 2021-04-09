After announcing nominations for Oscars 2021, Priyanka Chopra Jonas to present BAFTA Awards

Trending Now

By: Mohnish Singh

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is on a roll. After announcing nominations for Academy Awards 2021, she is now set to present the prestigious 74th British Academy Film Awards.

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) has officially announced the much-awaited details for the upcoming British Academy Film Awards. The award ceremony is scheduled to take place on 10th and 11th April at the Royal Albert Hall in London, United Kingdom.

The official Instagram account of BAFTA shared the news on Thursday night, where they revealed that Priyanka Chopra will be one of the presenters at the award ceremony. The actress will be joined by other presenters that include Tom Hiddleston, James McAvoy, Cynthia Erivo, Felicity Jones, Hugh Grant, Richard E. Grant, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, David Oyelowo, Phoebe Dynevor, Chiwetel Ejiofor, and Pedro Pascal.

The caption on the post read: “We are thrilled to announce that the category presenters at the BAFTAs will include Tom Hiddleston, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, James McAvoy, Cynthia Erivo and so many more! Tune in to see them all on Sunday.”

Interestingly, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and other star presenters from London will be joined by additional presenters straight from Los Angeles including Rose Byrne, Andra Day, Anna Kendrick, and Renée Zellweger.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra Jonas was last seen in the Netflix film The White Tiger (2021), co-starring Rajkummar Rao and Adarsh Gourav. The film is the official adaptation of Aravind Adiga’s Booker Prize-winning novel of the same name. It has received a BAFTA nomination, and so has Adarsh Gourav. Her forthcoming projects include Matrix 4, Text For You and Citadel.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.











