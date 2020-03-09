After Angrezi Medium, Chinese Medium on the cards

2017 release Hindi Medium starring Irrfan Khan and Saba Qamar was a super hit at the box office. The makers of the film decided to make the movie a franchise, and now, this year we will get to see the sequel titled Angrezi Medium starring Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan in the lead roles.

Well, even before Angrezi Medium hits the screens, the makers are planning the third instalment of the franchise titled Chinese Medium. Recently, while talking about taking the franchise forward, producer Dinesh Vijan told a tabloid, “Yes, since education is a universal subject, it should be. There are plans for a Chinese Medium, but it would all depend on my friend Irrfan Khan.”

Further elaborating on the idea of Chinese Medium, he said, “Hindi Medium released in China and was a hit. Angrezi Medium, too, will find its way there in a few months. I was in the country four weeks after the first film opened on April 4, 2018, dining at a private room in one of the restaurants when one of the waitresses, having heard that the producer of Hindi Medium was there, came running to tell me she’d seen the film with her young daughter and it had really connected with her. That set me thinking.”

Directed by Homi Adajania, Angrezi Medium also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepak Dobriyal and Dimple Kapadia in pivotal roles. The film is slated to release on 13th March 2020.