Aftab Shivdasani joins the cast of Neeraj Pandey’s Special OPS 1.5: The Himmat Story

By: Mohnish Singh







Aftab Shivdasani, who was most recently seen in ZEE5’s crime-thriller series Poison 2 (2020), has been roped in to portray an important role in Disney+ Hotstar’s Special OPS 1.5: The Himmat Story. To be directed and produced by Neeraj Pandey under Friday Storytellers, the series is the next installment of Special OPS (2020), which turned out to be a massive success upon its premiere on the streaming media platform last year.

Shivdasani is thrilled about joining forces with maverick filmmaker Neeraj Pandey for the first time in his career. Sharing his excitement, the actor said, “Getting an opportunity to work with a filmmaker like Neeraj Pandey under his banner Friday Storytellers is huge for me. Thrilled to be a part of the Special OPS Universe, a show I thoroughly enjoyed as a viewer, and now I’ll be living the experience as a member of its cast.”

Welcoming Shivdasani onboard, Pandey said, "We at Friday Storytellers are glad to have Aftab Shivdasani on board. He is an exciting addition to the Special OPS 1.5 ensemble and we are looking forward to working with him."







Special OPS 1.5: The Himmat Story goes back in time to 2001 and explores the formative years of Himmat Singh as a RAW agent and how he uses his wits and intelligence for a different operation. Acclaimed actor Kay Kay Menon plays the role of Himmat Singh in the series.

“If you thought that you had seen the best of Himmat Singh, you need to wait for Special OPS 1.5. It is a terrific redemption story. While it’s not a prequel to Special OPS, there is some interesting history about the character that will unfold. As an actor, I strive to do different things, and being part of a new universe is very exciting,” Menon had said earlier.

Special OPS 1.5: The Himmat Story is set to premiere towards the end of 2021. While officially announcing the project, the makers also launched an intriguing first-look featuring Kay Kay Menon, which received rousing response from viewers.







