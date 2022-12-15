Website Logo
  • Thursday, December 15, 2022
Trending Now:  

News

Afghan journalists tell London court Britain has ‘betrayed debt of gratitude’

The journalists “worked alongside and in support of the British government’s mission” in Afghanistan and put their lives at risk, their lawyers told London’s High Court on Thursday.

(Photo by MOHD RASFAN/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Eight Afghan journalists who worked for the BBC and other British media organisations are challenging the British government’s refusal to relocate them, arguing that they are at high risk of being killed by Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers.

The journalists “worked alongside and in support of the British government’s mission” in Afghanistan and put their lives at risk, their lawyers told London’s High Court on Thursday.

Adam Straw said the British government has “betrayed the debt of gratitude” owed to his clients by refusing to relocate them or allow them to enter the country after the Taliban took over Afghanistan in August 2021. None of the eight are in Britain, the court heard.

He added in written arguments that the Ministry of Defence’s decision that the journalists were not eligible under the government’s Afghan Relocation and Assistance Policy (ARAP) programme was unlawful.

The journalists “were activists against the Taliban and participated in [government] media freedom campaigns, notwithstanding that they worked for independent bodies,” Straw said.

The government’s lawyer David Blundell said in court documents that the BBC had written to the government on behalf of around 170 members of its staff to ask for help in leaving Afghanistan, but did not identify any of the eight journalists.

He added that all the eight journalists’ applications under the ARAP programme were refused because they were not eligible for relocation under the policy.

Blundell also said the government was right to conclude the journalists had not “worked alongside, in partnership with, or closely supporting a government department” because the BBC is independent of the government.

British troops were involved in Afghanistan from the U.S.-led invasion in 2001 that overthrew the Taliban until August 2021, when the hardline Islamist group swept back into the capital, forcing a hurried evacuation which saw more than 120,000 people airlifted from Kabul but many others left behind.

(Reuters)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

UK
Paramedic allowed drunk woman to grope him in ambulance, court hears
News
‘I’ve been in so much pain my whole life’: Amy Schumer talks about her battle…
News
Discrimination in hiring best way to convince people about racism: Study
HEADLINE STORY
Issa brothers planning dental practice facility in Blackburn
HEALTH
Are all fats ‘bad’ for your health?
News
How to prevent cold when everyone around you is sick
UK
Dr Kiran Shankla wins best young dentist at Dentistry Awards
News
Anorexia and bulimia: Everything about the eating disorders that tormented Hollywood legend Jane…
News
Indian student at Cambridge solves 2,500-year-old Sanskrit grammatical problem that baffled scholars for…
News
Doctor convicted of sexually assaulting women after persuading them to undergo intimate examinations
News
Diamond magnate Nirav Modi loses bid to appeal against extradition to India in…
News
Who is Tyrian White, the girl said to be Pakistan’s former PM Imran…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW