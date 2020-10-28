Aditya Roy Kapur to pair up with Sanjana Sanghi in Om?

By: Mohnish Singh







According to reports, actress Sanjana Sanghi, who recently made her full-fledged Bollywood debut with Dil Bechara (2020), has been signed on to play the female lead in an upcoming film, titled Om. The action entertainer already stars Aditya Roy Kapur in the lead role. Filmmaker Ahmed Khan will call the shots.

Talking about Sanghi’s casting in Om, a source close to the development informs an online publication, “Ahmed was scouting for a young Gen-Y actress who would not only look great opposite Adi but also be a fresh pairing on screen. Several names were discussed and approached. But, eventually, they have locked Dil Bechara heroine Sanjana Sanghi for the film.”

The source goes on to add that the actress has already signed the film on the dotted line and will have several action scenes in it. “She plays Adi’s love interest but also has several action scenes in it. Om is being designed as an adrenaline-pumping high-octane action film, with the trademark Ahmed Khan stamp. Ahmed was mighty impressed with Adi’s performance in Malang (2020) and loved Sanjana’s nuanced role in the Mukesh Chhabra directorial. When they sat for the narration, Ahmed felt Sanjana suits the role to the T. She has already signed on the dotted line,” the source adds.







Before Sanjana Sanghi’s name cropped up for the lead part, other names like Tara Sutaria and Disha Patani were also doing the rounds. “There were advanced talks with both of them, but they could not do the film since they already have prior film commitments. Ahmed wants to wrap this film by early next year, whereas Tara has work on Villain 2 and Disha has to wrap up KTina, followed by Shahid Kapoor-starrer Yoddha where she plays the female lead,” concludes the source.

