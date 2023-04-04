Aditya Roy Kapur: People seem to like and appreciate the work

In his next, crime thriller Gumraah, Roy Kapur stars in dual roles of Arjun and Rahul.

Aditya Roy Kapur (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Actor Aditya Roy Kapur says he gauges the impact of his work not by box office collections or the views on streamers, but through the appreciation he receives from his fans.

The actor, who is awaiting the release of his next film Gumraah, is on cloud nine after garnering praise for his debut series The Night Manager, adapted from John le Carre’s novel of the same name.

“People seem to like and appreciate the work. Things are good and positive for me. The most important feedback or validation is my connection with the audience. There’s been an appreciation for the work that has been put out in the last two-three years.

“There’s box office and OTT where you get to understand if something is doing well. But the feeling that you get from people in general who are watching your work is an old-school way to gauge if they liked you, and it works. As an actor, I am working for the audience. I am not putting out work in a vacuum, so I care about what the audience thinks,” Roy Kapur told PTI in an interview here.

The 37-year-old actor, known for Aashiqui 2, Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani, and Malang, said he is fortunate to have been given opportunities to experiment with different genres.

“Malang was the first time I did action and thriller and that opened the door for other thrillers and action stuff. But you have to make those decisions and then branch off into something else.

“With Ludo, it was comedy and romance in a light-hearted space, which I did after a long time. I feel fortunate that I have been able to have these films come to me…” he added.

In his next, crime thriller Gumraah, Roy Kapur stars in dual roles of Arjun and Rahul. Directed by first-time filmmaker Vardhan Ketkar, the Hindi film is a remake of the 2019 Tamil hit Thadam.

Also starring Mrunal Thakur and Ronit Roy, Gumraah is scheduled to be released in theatres on Friday. It is produced by T-Series Films and Murad Khetani’s Cine1 Studios.