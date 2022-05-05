Website Logo
  • Thursday, May 05, 2022
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

Aditi Rao Hydari to star alongside Vijay Sethupathi and Arvind Swamy in silent film Gandhi Talks

Aditi Rao Hydari (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Vijay Sethupathi, Arvind Swamy, and Aditi Rao Hydari have joined hands for Gandhi Talks, a silent film billed as a dark satirical comedy.      

Backed by Zee Studios, the movie is directed by Kishor Pandurang Belekar, known for helming Marathi films Sa Sasucha and Yeda.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Aditi Rao Hydari (@aditiraohydari)

Gandhi Talks is a social commentary on capitalism, racism, and society as a whole. The film also draws references from Hindu mythology and the story of ‘Samudra Manthan’, according to the official synopsis.

Shariq Patel, Chief Business Officer at Zee Studios, on Thursday said the production house believes in producing content that can bring about a change and Gandhi Talks is all about that.

“We believe in producing cinema that is promising and at the same time, is capable of bringing about a change. ‘Gandhi Talks’ is definitely one such innovative attempt that we believe in. Our association with the entire team feels like a meaningful step towards something great,” Patel said in a statement.

The aim is to create a positive change in society through the film, said Belekar.

“Silence does speak a lot more than words in multiple situations and this film will prove the statement true. With so much happening around the world, Gandhi Talks highlights the fractures arising in society. As we gear up for the film to go on floors, we are positive that it would make a difference in how we look at things in multiple ways,” added the director.

Illustrious composer A R Rahman will score music for the film, which went on floors today in Mumbai.

Gandhi Talks is presented by Zee Studios in association with Kyoorius.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Suchismita: A life-long connection to music
Entertainment
Hania Aamir: ‘Talking about a taboo subject is not wrong’
Entertainment
30 facts to celebrate 30 years of Bollywood movie Khuda Gawah
Entertainment
R Madhavan’s Rocketry: The Nambi Effect set for world premiere at Cannes Film Festival
Entertainment
Benedict Cumberbatch on rumours about Tom Cruise being part of Doctor Strange 2
Entertainment
Natasha Poonawalla rocks MET Gala 2022 in a Sabyasachi sari
Entertainment
Shekhar Kapur: India has to use cinema as soft power to win minds…
Entertainment
“Let’s not divide the people and country further,” Sonu Nigam on Ajay Devgn’s…
Entertainment
Aamir Khan to launch his first podcast to promote Laal Singh Chaddha
Entertainment
Saif Ali Khan says he’s concerned about the future of son Ibrahim Ali…
Entertainment
HIT: The Second Case to arrive on July 29
Entertainment
Ajay Devgn set to resume filming Drishyam 2 in Goa
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Aditi Rao Hydari to star alongside Vijay Sethupathi and Arvind…
Survey: Majority of asylum seekers are not afraid of UK’s…
Lord Swraj Paul’s wife Aruna passes away
Hussain Manawer: Sad and Beautiful story
Suchismita: A life-long connection to music
France and India call for immediate end to Ukraine hostilities