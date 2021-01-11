Aditi Rao Hydari to headline Vikramaditya Motwane’s Stardust

By: Mohnish Singh







Though the Coronavirus pandemic wreaked havoc on almost all types of businesses, the one industry that witnessed a meteoric rise in its popularity and reach was streaming media. Ever since the pandemic engulfed the whole world in its claws around March 2020, the digital space has been the go-to medium for a number of filmmakers across the world, to premiere their projects and reach their target audience.

In India, several high-profile films have had their direct-to-digital premieres ever since cinemas across the country shuttered in the wake of the Coronavirus-induced lockdown. Though theatres have now opened their doors to the audience, people are yet to show the same kind of excitement and enthusiasm for movie outings as they did in pre-Covid times.

Several filmmakers are still choosing digital platforms over theatres and some are busy making grand projects exclusively for streaming media players. Filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane, who has previously helmed a couple of hugely successful projects for the web including Sacred Games (2018), has begun preparation for his next digital show.







A leading entertainment portal reports that Motwane has chosen to take a closer look at how Bollywood functioned from the ’40s to the ’80s. The well-known filmmaker has even finalised the lead cast for the upcoming web-show titled Stardust.

The same portal goes on to report that Aditi Rao Hydari, Prosenjit Chatterjee, and Aparshakti Khurana have been roped in to play pivotal parts in the show. If all goes well, the team will begin production in March.

More details on the forthcoming series are expected to arrive soon. Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.











