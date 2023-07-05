Website Logo
  Wednesday, July 05, 2023
Adelaide woman bound and buried alive in act of revenge, court hears

Jasmeen Kaur’s lifeless body was discovered in a shallow grave at Moralana Creek in South Australia’s mid-north

Kaur’s lifeless body was discovered in a shallow grave at Moralana Creek in South Australia’s mid-north (Representative Image: iStock)

By: Kimberly Rodrigues

A 21-year-old nursing student, Jasmeen Kaur, was tragically buried alive in an act of revenge, according to court proceedings.

Tarikjot Singh, a 22-year-old man from Adelaide, pleaded guilty to the murder.

Singh, who had been rejected by Kaur, bound her with tape and cable ties before carrying out the horrific act.

During the sentencing submissions in the South Australian Supreme Court on Wednesday (05), prosecutor Carman Matteo SC revealed that Singh had committed the murder as an act of revenge, The Guardian reported.

The prosecution said that Singh planned the killing in advance and abducted Kaur from her workplace in March 2021.

Kaur’s lifeless body was discovered in a shallow grave at Moralana Creek in South Australia’s mid-north.

She was found with her hands bound behind her back with a cable tie, and her feet were taped and cable-tied together.

It was also revealed in court that she had inhaled and swallowed soil.

Singh, who was scheduled to face trial, changed his plea to guilty during his arraignment in February.

He now faces a mandatory life sentence, and the court will determine the non-parole period next month.

