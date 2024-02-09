  • Friday, February 09, 2024
Adarsh Gourav starts shooting for ‘Aliens’

Joining Adarsh Gourav in the project are actors Sydney Chandler, Alex Lawther, Samuel Blenkin, and Essie Davis.

Adarsh Gourav with ‘Aliens’ cast (Image source: X)

By: Mohnish Singh

Adarsh Gourav, who was recently seen in the movie Kho Gaye Hum Kahan alongside Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi, has set foot in Thailand and started shooting for the highly anticipated TV series Aliens. He well bonded with the cast and enjoyed the vivid local cuisine.

While expressing his excitement for the project, he said, “I am thrilled to be part of Aliens and embark on this exciting journey with such a talented cast and crew. The opportunity to work alongside renowned creators like Noah Hawley and Ridley Scott is truly humbling, and I look forward to bringing this gripping narrative to life.”

“I’m excited to shoot for the project after a brief schedule we had last year. There’s a great energy amongst the team and the cast and we can’t wait to put all the energy into making the series as iconic as the franchise is,” he added.

Adarsh Gourav will be working with the international cast and crew to bring the captivating story of Aliens to life. The shooting will be happening in Thailand for the next four months.

Adarsh received a positive response for his work in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. Helmed by debutant director Arjun Varain Singh, the film is a ‘coming-of-digital-age’ story about three friends in their mid-20s navigating life in the world of social media.

Gourav earlier said, “I am incredibly grateful to producers and filmmakers like Zoya Akhtar, who believe in actors like me who have carved their own paths. Zoya is a dynamic director with an impeccable eye for talent, and I feel privileged to be a part of her much-awaited project, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. I find myself lucky to be working and collaborating with such great minds and the fact that they recognise my work and have given me roles like the one in Kho Gaye”.

Talking about Aliens, it is helmed by the renowned writer and director Noah Hawley and produced by the visionary Ridley Scott, Aliens promises to captivate audiences with its enthralling storyline and stellar performances.

Joining Adarsh Gourav in this project are actors Sydney Chandler, Alex Lawther, Samuel Blenkin, and Essie Davis.

Scheduled to stream on FX on Hulu, Aliens is poised to redefine the sci-fi genre.

