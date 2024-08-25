  • Sunday, August 25, 2024
Trending Now:  

News

Adani’s Mumbai slum redevelopment faces land acquisition issues

Labourers construct a structure amidst shanties in Dharavi, one of Asia’s largest slums, in Mumbai, on August 1, 2023. (Photo: Reuters)

By: EasternEye

A JOINT venture led by billionaire Gautam Adani is encountering difficulties in securing land to rehabilitate residents of Mumbai’s Dharavi slum, according to a government official. This challenge poses a potential setback for the ambitious redevelopment project.

Dharavi, one of Asia’s largest slums, gained international attention after being featured in Danny Boyle’s Oscar-winning 2008 movie Slumdog Millionaire. The slum, located near Mumbai’s international airport, contrasts sharply with India’s ongoing development, with its open sewers and shared toilets.

After winning a £468 million bid last year, the Adani Group plans to transform the 240-hectare (594-acre) area into a modern city hub. However, the project has already faced protests from opposition political parties, who allege that the contract was awarded with undue favoritism from the state government—a claim the Adani Group denies.

Now, a new challenge has emerged. Only residents who lived in Dharavi before 2000 are eligible for free housing under the redevelopment. The land required to house the approximately 700,000 ineligible residents—at least 580 acres—has not yet been secured.

To build homes for these ineligible residents, the Adani joint venture has applied to various local and federal agencies for additional land. However, SVR Srinivas, head of the Dharavi Redevelopment Authority, stated that no land has been acquired so far, as these agencies have their own plans for the land they own.

“In Mumbai, getting land is the toughest of things. Physically not a single inch of land has come to us,” Srinivas said.

When asked if land acquisition delays would impact the project timeline, Srinivas responded, “Yes, without land, the project cannot take place, so that is a very critical factor for doing the project on time.”

The Adani Group, which holds a majority stake in the joint venture with the Dharavi Redevelopment Authority, did not respond to an email seeking comments.

The project, which began in March with a survey to determine eligibility, aims to rehouse a million people within seven years. The redevelopment is a significant undertaking for Adani, who last year faced allegations of business mismanagement and stock manipulation in a report by short-seller Hindenburg Research—allegations that he denied.

Adani’s group has acknowledged the “colossal” challenges of rebuilding Dharavi but expressed hope that the area will one day produce “millionaires without the slumdog prefix.”

(Reuters)

Related Stories
News

Starmer warns of tough times ahead, cites Tory legacy
News

Bus carrying Indian tourists plunges into Nepal river, 27 dead
UK

Labour MP Jas Athwal tops landlord list
UK

Asian twins celebrate ‘almost similar’ GCSE results
News

FBI probes drive-by shooting of activist linked to Nijjar
News

Interim government cancels Hasina’s diplomatic passport
News

UN committee raises alarm over racist violence and hate speech in Britain
News

Meta discovers Iranian hacking attempt on US presidential campaigns
News

Harris campaign targets influencers with exclusive perks at convention
News

Starmer urges China’s Xi for open dialogue and cooperation
US

All you need to know about Kamala Harris’s family
News

Shakib Al Hasan accused in murder case amid Bangladesh unrest
Videos

Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…

Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

It’s a wrap for Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Dharavi Adani’s Mumbai slum redevelopment faces land acquisition issues
Shikhar Dhawan Shikhar Dhawan announces retirement from cricket
Joe Root Root powers England to victory over Sri Lanka in first…
Starmer-Getty Starmer warns of tough times ahead, cites Tory legacy
Nepal bus accident Bus carrying Indian tourists plunges into Nepal river, 27 dead
Labour MP Jas Athwal tops landlord list