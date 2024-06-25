  • Tuesday, June 25, 2024
Trending Now:  

Business

Adani Ports joins Sensex, Wipro exits

Adani Ports is India’s leading port developer and operator and its stock has rallied almost 98 per cent over the last 12 months

Cargo containers stacked at the Adani Group owned Mundra Port in Mundra, Gujarat. (Photo: Getty Images)

By: Shajil Kumar

ADANI Ports and Special Economic Zone has joined the prestigious 30-stock S&P Bombay Stock Exchange Sensex, in recognition of its growth in market value and operational performance.

This change is part of a semi-annual rejig conducted by S&P Dow Jones Indices.

Software giant Wipro has exited from the Sensex. The company’s recent market performance was not enough to sustain its position in the top-30 index.

Adani Ports is India’s leading port developer and operator and its stock has rallied almost 98 per cent over the last 12 months.

Brokerage firm Nuvama expects Adani Ports’ to receive passive inflows of $259 million (£204m) along with the addition of 14.9 million shares following its entry into Sensex.

On the other hand, Wipro’s exclusion could trigger outflows of $170m (£134m), the brokerage added.

After the rejig exercise, the stocks of Bharti Airtel, Infosys, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank, Tech Mahindra, Tata Steel, and IndusInd Bank are expected to gain in weight.

These stocks may see their weights go down in the index: Mahindra & Mahindra, Reliance Industries, Bajaj Finserv, HDFC Bank, Maruti Suzuki, ITC and Larsen & Toubro.

Related Stories

Business
India is third-largest domestic airline market: Report
Business
Vodafone sells 18 per cent stake in India’s Indus Towers
Business
UK business growth slows to seven-month low amid election uncertainty
UK
Tata Steel workers to start indefinite strike
Business
25th anniversary at NYSE: Infosys to ring opening bell
Business
Annual tracker report finds Indian firms employ 118,430 in UK
Business
Bank of England holds rates at 5.25 per cent ahead of election
Business
Nvidia becomes world’s most valuable company, surpassing Microsoft
Business
Adani group plans £79 billion green push: Chairman
News
Lycamobile auditor refuses to sign off accounts
News
Threats from extremists mar Eid festivities for Pakistan’s Ahmadis
HEADLINE STORY
Sri Lankan veterans trapped in Ukraine plead for help

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
adani-ports-sensex
Adani Ports joins Sensex, Wipro exits
Italy at Euro
Last-gasp Italy draw pushes Croatia towards Euros exit as Spain…
traffic-London-study
London roads most congested in Europe: Report
It is citizens who vote, not communities
Vikrant Massey’s ‘12th Fail’ screened at Shanghai Intl Film Fest
Rana Daggubati announces new film ’35’