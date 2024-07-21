  • Sunday, July 21, 2024
Adam Peaty calls for fairness amid Chinese swimmers’ doping controversy

Peaty and other British swimmers said there needs to be a level playing field

Adam Peaty competes in the Men’s 100m Breaststroke Paris Final during day one of the British Swimming Championships 2024 at the London Aquatics Centre on April 02, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

By: Pramod Thomas

ADAM PEATY and other British swimmers said there needs to be a level playing field after 23 Chinese swimmers escaped punishment after testing positive for a banned drug.

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) confirmed reports in April that 23 Chinese swimmers tested positive for TMZ (trimetazidine) — a medication that increases blood flow to the heart — before the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

WADA accepted the Chinese anti-doping agency’s (CHINADA) findings that the positive test was due to substance contamination.

An independent investigation found no favouritism or mishandling by WADA in the case, and a World Aquatics audit concluded there was no mismanagement or cover-up by the governing body.

Ahead of the Paris 2024 Games, two-time Olympic 100 metres breaststroke gold medal winner Peaty said he wants “a fair fight”.

“If it’s not fair then it takes the enjoyment out for me,” he said on Saturday (20).

Tom Dean, who won gold in the 200 metres freestyle at the Tokyo Olympics, said Britain’s swimmers were held to the highest standards when it came to doping.

“I think if other countries aren’t living up to that standard, then it it’s a real shame that brings a real dark cloud over what the Olympics is meant to stand for,” he said.

Freya Colbert, the 400 metres medley world champion, said it was upsetting to see reports of other competitors not being tested rigorously.

“I think it ruins the reliability of the results,” she said.

Security concerns are also an issue in the lead-up to the Paris Games. With wars in Gaza and Ukraine, and security concerns at home, Paris is on high alert, particularly for the opening ceremony which will take place on the River Seine.

Peaty, however, dismissed concerns when asked about the safety of British athletes in the city.

“It’s like, it’s a fairground because Rio we had Zika, Tokyo, we had Covid. There’s always got to be something,” he said.

“All I’ve got to focus on is swimming the best I can, performing the best I can. And then those people in charge of what they need to be in charge of, I put full faith in them.”

(Reuters)

