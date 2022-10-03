Website Logo
  • Monday, October 03, 2022
Adam Levine’s wife supports him at concert in Las Vegas amid cheating scandal

Maroon 5 performed live in Las Vegas where his wife Behati was spotted backstage.

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Calirosa)

By: Mohnish Singh

Adam Levine’s wife Behati Prinsloo was seen supporting her husband at his recent concert amid all the allegations of cheating levelled against him by several women.

According to Page Six, Maroon 5 performed live in Las Vegas where his wife Behati was spotted backstage. This was Levine’s first public appearance since being accused of cheating on his pregnant wife and sending flirtatious messages to various women via Instagram DMs.

Over the weekend, Levine performed at the MGM Grand Hotel as part of Shaquille O’Neal’s charity gala. The Event was attended by stars such as Rob Gronkowski, Camille Kostek, Logan Paul, and Flavor Flav.

According to Page Six, O’Neal, who had previously praised Levine during the scandal, publicly backed the embattled singer during his speech at the event. “Adam is a friend of mine from [a long] time ago. I always say to myself, you know, I cannot be a hypocrite,” he said.

He added, “Now, I wasn’t the greatest husband in the world, so just because I have a large platform right now doesn’t give me the right to bash other people. He’s great, he’s doing something for the children, he’s always been like that. I’m happy for him. And I wish him luck.”

Page Six reports that the former Los Angeles Lakers player was referring to recent allegations made by model Sumner Stroh, who, along with several other women, accused Levine of sending inappropriate and flirtatious Instagram direct messages.
An Instagram influencer named Sumner Stroh recently posted a TikTok video alleging that she and Adam were having an affair. However, she did not mention when she was precisely dating the singer.

She also shared a screenshot of an Instagram DM that Adam allegedly sent her after she “stopped talking to him over a period of months.”

“At the time I was young, I was naive. And I mean, quite frankly, I feel exploited. I wasn’t in the scene like I am now. So I was definitely very easily manipulated,” she claimed.

The news came a week after Adam and his wife Behati Prinsloo, who is Victoria’s Secret model, announced they are expecting their third child.

(ANI)

