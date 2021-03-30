Actor Lenny Henry tells Black Britons to get the Covid jab

ACTOR and comedian Lenny Henry and other leading figures on Tuesday (30) urged Black Britons to come forward and take the Covid-19 vaccine.







Figures say there is a big lag in those from Britain’s Black community having the shot compared to the rest of the population.

The Office for National Statistics said on Monday that while overall more than 90 per cent of those aged over 70 had received their first vaccine shot, the take up rates among people identifying as Black African and Black Caribbean were just 58.8 per cent and 68.7 per cent respectively.

Henry wrote an open letter encouraging those in the Black community to get a shot, while he and other prominent names including actors Chiwetel Ejiofo, David Harewood and Adjoa Andoh appear in a short film which will be broadcast on television.







“I hear and understand the concerns which people of all backgrounds are wrestling with, but which are particularly concerning in Black communities,” Henry said.

“I want people to be safe, I don’t want people to die or end up in hospital because of Covid-19. So I’m saying, when your turn comes, take the jab.”

Overall more than 30 million people in Britain have so far received their first Covid shot.











