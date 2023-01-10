Action set-pieces from Pathaan compared to Fast & Furious, Mission Impossible, and MCU films

Website Logo
Pathaan Poster

By: Mohnish Singh

After a long wait, the trailer of Shah Rukh Khan’s much-awaited film Pathaan finally came out on Tuesday. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the upcoming action entertainer stars Khan alongside Deepika Padukone, with John Abraham seen as the antagonist.

While fans are on cloud nine after watching the trailer, there are some who could not stop comparing action set pieces of the film to Hollywood blockbusters such as Mission Impossible, Fast & Furious, and several MCU films. Additionally, the appearance of Abraham’s character looks like a cross between the Winter Soldier and Idris Elba’s villainous character in Hobbs and Shaw.

In one of the scenes in the trailer, Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone can be seen descending from a high-rise building by running on the walls with the help of a rope. This scene looks very similar to the ‘Scaling Burj Khalifa’ scene from Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol in which Tom Cruise crawls on the walls of the world’s tallest building with the help of special gadgets and ropes.

The chasing-on-ice sequence just looks like a copy from the climax sequence of Fate Of The Furious.

In the trailer, we see Padukone performing a stunt that looks similar to what Black Widow has done to take on her enemies.

In one of the scenes, Padukone is seen as a platinum blonde walking in a tunnel. The shot reminded many fans of Halle Berry sporting a similar look when she played the Marvel superhero Storm in the X-Men films.

“Why does DP look like Halle Berry here,” wrote one fan. Another wrote, “Is it inspired or copied from Storm?”

Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan is set to release on Jan 25, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

