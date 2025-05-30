Shah Rukh Khan's son AbRam Khan celebrates 12th birthday as fans notice dad's and Aryan's absence

AbRam Khan turned 12 on 27 May, and the occasion was celebrated in a quiet, close-knit gathering at Mumbai’s NMACC Arts Café. Hosted by his mother Gauri Khan and sister Suhana, the celebration was simple, personal, and full of warmth. Though the Khan family is often seen together during major public moments, this time, Shah Rukh Khan and eldest son Aryan were noticeably absent, a detail that didn’t go unnoticed by fans online.
The celebration video, shared by the NMACC’s official Instagram account, opened with AbRam walking in alongside Suhana, both looking casual and cheerful. Suhana chose a breezy printed dress, while AbRam wore a relaxed blue tee. Gauri, who designed the café, appeared in a chic white blazer and trousers.
Inside, the café buzzed with a low-key birthday mood: pizzas, sweet bites, and a rich chocolate cake took centre stage. Also spotted were family friends like Pooja Dadlani and Kajal Anand, along with Gauri’s mother and other close relatives.
The caption from NMACC read, “Such a joy to welcome back Mrs Gauri Khan – designer of the NMACC Arts Café – along with Suhana Khan and family for AbRam’s birthday celebrations. Another evening full of sweet moments and big smiles.”
Social media reactions quickly picked up on the absence of Shah Rukh and Aryan. “Where’s King Khan?” asked one user. Another chimed in, “Why is the elder brother and dad missing?”
Fans wonder about Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan’s absence from the birthday celebrationGetty Images
While the reasons for their absence remain unclear, the bond between AbRam, Gauri, and Suhana stood out in the video full of smiles, quiet hugs, and a genuine sense of comfort. Born via surrogacy in 2013, AbRam is the youngest of the Khan siblings and has been a familiar face next to SRK during Eid and birthday waves to fans from Mannat.
Interestingly, the 12-year-old has already dipped his toes into voice acting. He recently dubbed for young Mufasa in the Hindi version of Mufasa: The Lion King, while Aryan voiced Simba. The film, a prequel to the beloved The Lion King, is directed by Barry Jenkins.
AbRam spotted with Shahrukh Khan Getty Images
Despite SRK and Aryan being missing in action, the gathering was a regular modern family celebration, laid-back, loving, and shared with those who matter most.
Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner during the Knicks vs Pacers playoff game
Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner spark buzz with courtside PDA at Knicks game
The New York Knicks may have won Game 5 against the Indiana Pacers, but it was Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner who truly stole the spotlight at Madison Square Garden on Thursday night. Sitting courtside among a sea of celebrities, the couple’s very public display of affection became the real talking point of the evening, with videos of their kiss flooding social media.
Cameras captured the duo leaning in close, whispering, kissing, and holding hands while seated next to actors Miles Teller and Ben Stiller. Chalamet, in a blue-and-orange Knicks jacket inspired by Patrick Ewing, looked completely at ease next to Jenner, who kept it sleek in a white top, leather trousers, and a Knicks cap. The two looked more like a couple on a romantic night out than high-profile guests at a tense playoff game.
Online reactions were swift and fierce. Some joked that Chalamet was whispering spoilers for Dune: Part Two, while others compared the couple to overly affectionate teens in a school hallway. Criticism also surfaced, with users questioning Jenner’s absence from her children’s lives during such outings. Still, many were amused and intrigued by their chemistry.
Chalamet, a known Knicks fan and frequent attendee, has been spotted courtside multiple times throughout the playoff season. Jenner joined him earlier this month for a game against the Celtics, though their PDA was more subdued then.
Their latest appearance marked Jenner’s return to MSG, and this time, the couple didn’t hold back. After the Knicks clinched the win, the two were seen celebrating in the Garden’s back hallways, high-fiving fans and soaking in the playoff energy. Jenner raised her arms in triumph as she ran past the Knicks dancers, while Chalamet cheered with fans along the tunnel.
The pair, who went public with their relationship in late 2023 after being spotted at a Beyoncé concert, have slowly become regulars at major events, walking red carpets and appearing at festivals together and their appearance at the Knicks game was no different.
And fans are now playfully noting a trend: the Knicks are undefeated whenever Jenner shows up. Coincidence? Perhaps. But it’s certainly working for now.