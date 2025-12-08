Abira Shah brings Bollywood’s golden era alive with new DDLJ-inspired Tujhe Dekha tour

British singer Abira Shah has become one of the standout talents in the UK’s booming Bollywood-themed live show scene, winning acclaim for her powerful vocals and expressive stage presence. Alongside her star turn in the superhit Sholay-inspired Yeh Dosti tour, she has also been part of several other successful productions rooted in Bollywood nostalgia, bringing iconic eras of Hindi cinema to life for audiences across the country.

She recently returned to the stage with Tujhe Dekha, a vibrant new tribute to the timeless romance of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, which has delivered electrifying sold-out shows. In this conversation with Eastern Eye, Shah opens up about the enduring pull of nostalgia, the artistry behind these cinematic shows, and the thrill of performing for fans who feel deeply connected to the music they grew up with.

Abira Shah www.easterneye.biz





How do you feel being on stage in front of a live audience?

I feel my absolute best on stage. it’s where I’m happiest. And honestly, after becoming a mum to my beautiful little chaos, I think I need the stage now more than ever. It makes me feel whole again. There’s this mix of nerves, pride, and something really special that takes over. But above everything, knowing that so many people have come just to watch you and hear you… that feeling is magical. Nothing else compares.

What was the experience of being involved in the massively popular Sholay inspired Yeh Dosti shows earlier this year?

Being a part of the Yeh Dosti tour was honestly a test of my own limits, in the best way. It pushed me to elevate my skills. I absolutely loved stepping into Basanti’s world and singing the songs that made our industry iconic. It wasn’t just singing, it was acting, expression, storytelling. That combination is what made the Yeh Dosti tour such a huge success, and such a joy to be part of.

You have done a lot of other Bollywood retro shows – which era of Hindi cinema music do you love most?

I’m an old soul at heart, so the 60s and 70s will always be my favourite era. That’s the music I grew up learning from - the era that laid the first brick of this beautiful artistic landscape. Legends like Lata (Mangeshkar) ji, Asha (Bhosle) ji, Suman Kalyanpur, Mohammed Rafi sahab, Kishore Kumar sahab, Talat Mehmood sahab… they didn’t just sing songs, they created the foundation for everything we perform today. That era will always feel like home.

Abira Shah





Tell us about the new Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ) inspired Tujhe Dekha tour?

This tour is another opportunity for us as artists to polish what we already have and build on everything we’ve done before. Tujhe Dekha isn’t just about portraying Shah Rukh or Kajol. We often forget the real storytellers, and singers. I’ve always believed that if a singer doesn’t deliver the right emotion, even the best actors can’t do justice to the moment. Tujhe Dekha has acting elements, yes, but for me, it’s an act performed through singing.

How does the Tujhe Dekha show compare to the Sholay inspired ones and is the team under pressure to match them?

Yeh Dosti definitely set the bar high, very high! so anything we do afterward will naturally be compared. Yeh Dosti had more dialogue driven acting, whereas Tujhe Dekha tells its story through a blend of visual performance and vocal expression. And it’s only going to get better. We’re our own toughest critics. Everyone in the team is incredibly meticulous and microscopic about their part. That pressure pushes us to rise higher every time.

Why do you think these nostalgic shows have been so popular?

These shows aren’t just nostalgic, they’re someone’s love story, someone’s healing journey, someone’s childhood memory. The songs and dialogues take people back to a time when less meant more and when family time came before WiFi. And for the diaspora here, it feels like home. It reminds people of where they grew up and the memories they shared with loved ones. A big credit also goes to Desi Central and Luv Entertainment for creating a platform where shows like Bollywood Time Machine, The Real Queens Of Bollywood, Yeh Dosti and Tujhe Dekha can come alive for audiences here.

Abira Shah on stage with Chirag





Tell us more about that?

They’ve built a space where our community can reconnect with the emotions, music, and culture we were raised with, and that connection is priceless.

What is your favourite DDLJ track to perform live?

I love, love, love performing Zara Sa Jhoom Loon Main! It has everything; it’s playful, romantic and expressive… all thanks to Asha ji and Abhijeet. It lets me show a completely different side of myself, so it’s definitely my favourite Tujhe Dekha number.

What has the audience reaction to the new show been like?

Our audience has responded so beautifully. They’ve been incredibly supportive, and you can see how much they enjoy being taken back to a time when life felt simpler, and moments felt bigger. They’ve appreciated the costumes, dancers, and entire atmosphere. That kind of feedback tells you, ‘you’re doing something right. You’re on the right path’.

How much does it help you as a performer when you are surrounded by great talents on stage?

It helps enormously. Being surrounded by great talent pushes you to elevate your own work. If I ever feel I’m lacking somewhere, watching my team instantly motivates me to rise to their level. And it happens so naturally. we inspire each other without even realising. It’s a blessing for any performer.

What do you most love about DDLJ as a movie?

I have childhood memories of my siblings playing the soundtrack endlessly. What I love most is how family oriented the film is and how much it teaches without preaching. The way it blends two completely different cultures showing a piece of ‘back home’ and a piece of the desi diaspora here, was truly ahead of its time. It reflects South Asian family life so realistically, with all the love, drama, and emotion.

What is the secret of a great live performance?

Since you asked, I’ll reveal the secret! A great performance is never just about singing. To do justice to a song, you have to become the character. If I’m singing something picturised on Kajol, I have to feel like Kajol on stage - once you transform into the character, the performance flows naturally, that’s the real magic.

Abira Shah and concert producer Altaf Sarwar of Luv Entertainment





What inspires you as a singer?

I’m inspired by so many artists, from different genres, generations, and even languages. Anything that challenges my understanding of music inspires me instantly. And seeing the audience get transported to another time the moment a song begins - that emotional connection is everything.

Why should we all come to the new Tujhe Dekha shows?

What do you want? Lata ji’s magic? We’ve got it. Shah Rukh Khan nostalgia? Covered. The romance, emotions, goosebumps, all of it. And if you’re someone like me, who loves ‘love’, then you have to come. The Tujhe Dekha tour is a celebration of love, memories, and timeless music. Come for the nostalgia, and you will be buzzing from the magic you experience.

Visit www.luventertainment.co.uk to find out UK tour dates for Tujhe Dekha & follow Abira Shah on Instagram: @abirashahofficial_