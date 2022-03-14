Website Logo
  • Monday, March 14, 2022
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 513,481
Total Cases 42,905,844
Today's Fatalities 255
Today's Cases 11,499
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 513,481
Total Cases 42,905,844
Today's Fatalities 255
Today's Cases 11,499

Entertainment

Abhishek Bachchan’s Dasvi to stream on Jio Cinema and Netflix

Abhishek Bachchan (Photo credit: Jio Studios)

By: Mohnish Singh

The much-anticipated social-comedy Dasvi is set for a direct-to-digital release on Netflix and Jio Cinema on April 7, the makers announced on Monday.  

Though theatres in India have been allowed to function at full capacity, several filmmakers are still taking the digital route to release their films. Dasvi is the latest Bollywood flick that is skipping theatrical release for a digital premiere.

Directed by newcomer Tushar Jalota, the film stars Abhishek Bachchan, Nimrat Kaur, and Yami Gautam, among others.

The streamers shared the release date of the film on their respective Twitter handles.

Dasvi is written by Ritesh Shah, Suresh Nair, and Sandeep Leyzell. Ram Bajpai is credited for the story. Poet and former Aam Aadmi Party leader Kumar Vishwas has served as script and dialogue consultant.

The film went on floors in February 2021. It is produced by Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films in association with Leyzell and Shobhana Yadav’s Bake My Cake Films.

Dasvi is presented by Jio Studios and Maddock Films.

Nimrat Kaur, who will be seen in a completely new avatar in the film, celebrated her 40th birthday on 13th March 2021, with her family. Talking about the same, she told a publication, “Well, I’m out with my family for a staycation near Jaipur and we’ve all met after years. My two sisters, my brother-in-law, my parents, all of us and got together after three years. Since the pandemic hit the world, we all couldn’t get together. So it’s really, really special. It’s a very invigorating time to be with the family. And I’m also on a personal note, I love being in Rajasthan because that is where I was born. It’s my birth state. So it’s really special to be here to be celebrating my birthday. Two days ago, I went to the Dargah Shareef in Ajmer. Again, I haven’t been there in about three, four years now. That was extremely special as well. Really, it’s very, very lovely for me to be here.”

Dasvi premieres on April 7, 2021.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Kamal Haasan’s Vikram sets June release date
HEADLINE STORY
Emmerdale star Paige Sandhu opens up about her battle with anxiety
Entertainment
Here’s why Sara Ali Khan doesn’t like this film featuring her mother and Amitabh Bachchan
Entertainment
Actress Rupa Dutta arrested for stealing purses at book fair
HEADLINE STORY
BAFTA: Best actress Joanna Scanlan ‘inspired’ by director Aleem Khan’s mother
INTERVIEWS
Mihir Gulati on directing Jacqueline, Fernandez Michele Morrone in ‘Mud Mud Ke’
Entertainment
Sanjay Leela Bhansali on casting Ajay Devgn in Gangubai Kathiawadi
Entertainment
Akshay Kumar’s Mission Cinderella sold to Disney+ Hotstar
Entertainment
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan reveals how her character in Turning Red resembles her
Entertainment
Jameela Jamil calls out Kim Kardashian for work ethic remark
Big Interview
Prabhas: Scripting success
Entertainment
Hrithik Roshan’s Fighter to now release on Sept 28, 2023
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Kamal Haasan’s Vikram sets June release date
KPMG chair Mehta determined to fight unconscious bias
Emmerdale star Paige Sandhu opens up about her battle with…
Australia in command of second Test after Starc wrecks Pakistan
India thrash Sri Lanka in pink ball Test to sweep…
Abhishek Bachchan’s Dasvi to stream on Jio Cinema and Netflix