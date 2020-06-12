Abhishek Bachchan shares the first look of his digital debut Breathe Into The Shadows

We all know that Abhishek Bachchan will be making his digital debut with season two of the web series Breathe. The makers have unveiled the first look of the series.

Abhishek took to Instagram to share the first look. The actor posted, “She lies into the shadows, waiting to be found. Here is the First Look of #BreatheIntoTheShadows. New Series, July 10 on @primevideoin @breatheamazon @nithyamenen @theamitsadh @saiyami @ivikramix @mayankvsharma @abundantiaent.”

Well, the first look is quite intriguing and we now surely wait for the trailer of the series to be released. Apart from Abhishek, the series also stars Amit Sadh, Nithya Menen, and Saiyami Kher.

The first season starred R Madhavan and Amit Sadh in the lead roles. It revolved around a father who goes on a murdering spree to get an organ donor for his child. The season one had received a great response and that’s why the makers decided to have season two. We are sure with Abhishek Bachchan in the lead role; the second season will be equally interesting. The series will start streaming on 10th July 2020.

Apart from Breathe season two, Abhishek has films like The Big Bull, Ludo, and Bob Biswas in his kitty. Interestingly, there have been reports that The Big Bull and Ludo might get a direct-to-digital release. However, the makers have not yet made and an official announcement about it.

Ludo was slated to release in April this year but was pushed due to the lockdown. Meanwhile, The Big Bull is slated to release on 23rd October.