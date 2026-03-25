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Abhishek Bachchan’s new physique sparks speculation around 'King'

The Instagram post a recent highlighted a striking physical transformation

Abhishek Bachchan

The recent image has intensified curiosity around his role and preparation

X/ fpjindia
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri Kallukaran Mar 25, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran
Gayathri Kallukaran is a Junior Journalist with Eastern Eye. She has a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from St. Paul’s College, Bengaluru, and brings over five years of experience in content creation, including two years in digital journalism. She covers stories across culture, lifestyle, travel, health, and technology, with a creative yet fact-driven approach to reporting. Known for her sensitivity towards human interest narratives, Gayathri’s storytelling often aims to inform, inspire, and empower. Her journey began as a layout designer and reporter for her college’s daily newsletter, where she also contributed short films and editorial features. Since then, she has worked with platforms like FWD Media, Pepper Content, and Petrons.com, where several of her interviews and features have gained spotlight recognition. Fluent in English, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi, she writes in English and Malayalam, continuing to explore inclusive, people-focused storytelling in the digital space.
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Highlights

  • Abhishek Bachchan’s latest appearance draws attention for a visibly muscular transformation
  • Fans link the change to his reported role in King alongside Shah Rukh Khan
  • Actor has previously spoken about the need to constantly reinvent himself

New look fuels online buzz

Abhishek Bachchan has become the subject of online discussion after a recent photograph highlighted a striking physical transformation. The image, shared by wellness coach Vrindda Bhatt, showed the actor in a noticeably more muscular avatar.

The post, originally intended to mark a book exchange, quickly shifted focus as social media users reacted to Bachchan’s changed physique. Comments ranged from admiration of his build to surprise at the scale of the transformation, with several describing the look as one of his most dramatic yet.

Link to King gains traction

The timing of the transformation has led many to connect it with King, the upcoming film led by Shah Rukh Khan in which Bachchan has confirmed his involvement. Reports suggest he may appear in a negative role, though details about his character remain undisclosed.

The film also features Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone and Jaideep Ahlawat. While Bachchan has kept a low profile during the shoot, the recent image has intensified curiosity around his role and preparation.

Reactions from within the industry added to the conversation, with fitness trainer Shivoham and actor Bakhtyar Irani among those acknowledging the new look.

Reinvention as a long-term approach

Bachchan has, in earlier interviews, emphasised the importance of evolving as an actor to remain relevant. Reflecting on his career, he noted that a significant portion of today’s audience was not even born when he made his debut, making reinvention essential.

He has also pointed out that longevity in the industry often depends on adaptability and continued effort, observing that only a small number of his contemporaries remain active. The idea of staying “hungry” and open to change, he suggested, is key to sustaining a long career.

His latest transformation appears to align with that outlook, signalling a renewed phase as he takes on fresh roles, including King.

shah rukh khan king bollywood fitness abhishek bachchan

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