Abhishek Bachchan on working with wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Last seen together in celebrated filmmaker Mani Ratnam’s epic action-adventure film Raavan (2010), Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have not shared the screen space over the past decade.

It was not like that the duo was not offered anything interesting, but several projects the two were in talks for did not materialize, including Anurag Kashyap’s much-awaited production Gulab Jamun.

In a recent interview, when Abhishek Bachchan was asked when the audience can see the couple again on screen, he said, “What is wonderful about Aishwarya and myself is that we manage to demarcate the personal and professional. We have never thought of doing a project just for the sake of both us coming together. It is something that has to creatively satisfy the needs of each individual artistes. It is always about ‘here is something really good and interesting’. It entirely depends on what the subject is.”

Junior Bachchan, who was last seen in Manmarziyan (2018) alongside Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal, is currently gearing up for the grand premiere of his web-show Breathe: Into the Shadows. The web series is scheduled to start streaming on 10th July on Amazon Prime Video.

Breathe: Into the Shadows is the second season of Amazon Prime Video’s much-loved show Breathe. It marks Abhishek Bachchan’s debut into the digital world. Amit Sadh, Nithya Menen, and Saiyami Kher round off the cast.

On the film front, Junior Bachchan will soon be seen in The Bigg Bull, which is slated for its premiere on Disney+ Hotstar. The Bigg Bull will be followed by Anurag Basu’s Ludo and Red Chillies Entertainment and Bound Script Production’s Bob Biswas.

