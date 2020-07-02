Abhishek Bachchan on his digital debut with Prime Video’s Breathe 2

Abhishek Bachchan, who recently completed two decades in Bollywood, is gearing up to make his digital debut with Amazon Prime Video’s web series Breathe Season 2, slated for a grand premiere on July 10. The talented actor is quite psyched up about this new beginning in his career.

Talking about his digital debut, Junior Bachchan says that the pressure is less on digital shows than films as no one discusses box-office numbers. “There is less judgment here than in cinema. That said, the pressure to perform still exists because people will judge your work, be it the social media users or the critics. There will be a discussion on whether they like the show and your performance. But the pressure is less because there is no (discussion on) box-office figure.”

<noscript><iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/nxE-k2MLQIA" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen"></noscript> “The past two years have been a brilliant time for cinema, too. The streaming services are pushing filmmakers to up their game. However, the experience of going to a movie hall cannot be matched by an OTT platform,” he adds.

Apart from Breathe 2, Abhishek Bachchan will also be seen in his next film Bigg Bull, produced by superstar Ajay Devgn under his production house. Initially scheduled to release in theatres, the movie will now premiere directly on Disney+ Hotstar. Chitrangada Singh plays the female lead in the flick.

Bachchan was last seen in Anurag Kashyap’s romantic drama Manmarziyaan (2018) alongside Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal. The audience loved his performance in the movie and critics also showered praises on him.

The trailer of Breathe 2 has received good response from audiences. It will be interesting to see who the series fares upon its premiere on 10th July only on Amazon Prime Video.