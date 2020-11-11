Abhishek Bachchan: I like flawed characters

By: Mohnish Singh







Abhishek Bachchan, who completes two decades in showbiz in 2020, is one of the most underrated actors working in Bollywood. Ever since making his acting debut with the JP Dutta-directed Refugee (2000), he has witnessed several ups and downs in his professional life and has always managed to bounce back with even more maturity.

In 2020, Junior Bachchan made his digital debut with Amazon Prime Video’s much-talked-about show Breathe: Into the Shadows and won rave reviews from all quarters. He is now gearing up for the release of his much-awaited film Ludo (2020), directed by filmmaker Anurag Basu.

In his recent interview, Abhishek Bachchan says that he is enjoying playing a series of well-defined characters in his new projects and that he likes flawed characters a lot. “I am definitely looking for characters. It is not about being in the same headspace but I am definitely enjoying the process. The last four projects I did – starting with Manmarziyan (2018) and then Breathe, now Ludo and (The) Big Bull, which I am currently shooting – I am enjoying the process of creating and inhabiting that character. I am into this phase now and am sure after this is done, I would like to move on to something else, and get on to that. I am enjoying films where I am getting to play well-defined characters which are not necessarily black or white; they are in the grey shade and I enjoy that. I like flawed characters.”







Bachchan adds the best way to survive Bollywood is not to take yourself too seriously, “In the profession I am in, you need to have that ability to laugh at yourself, give it your best. It would be terrible if you take yourself too seriously because there are many here who are taking you seriously, so it is important you have a sense of humour about yourself and take things in your stride.”

Also starring Pankaj Tripathi, Rajkummar Rao, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Asha Negi in important characters, Ludo is scheduled to premiere on 12th November on Netflix.











