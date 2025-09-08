Latest Stories

Skip to content
‘Dabangg’ director Abhinav Kashyap slams Salman Khan as a goon who’s lost all interest in acting

Amid Dabangg’s 15th anniversary, the director also accuses the Khan family of sabotage and shares how Anurag Kashyap suffered similar fallout behind the scenes.

Abhinav Kashyap Salman Khan

‘Dabangg’ director Abhinav Kashyap says Salman Khan stopped caring about acting 25 years ago and calls him a goon

Getty Images/ IMDB
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiSep 08, 2025
Pooja Pillai

Pooja Pillai is an entertainment journalist with Asian Media Group, where she covers cinema, pop culture, internet trends, and the politics of representation. Her work spans interviews, cultural features, and social commentary across digital platforms.

She began her reporting career as a news anchor, scripting and presenting stories for a regional newsroom. With a background in journalism and media studies, she has since built a body of work exploring how entertainment intersects with social and cultural shifts, particularly through a South Indian lens.

She brings both newsroom rigour and narrative curiosity to her work, and believes the best stories don’t just inform — they reveal what we didn’t know we needed to hear.

Highlights:

  • Dabangg director Abhinav Kashyap has reignited his feud with Salman Khan
  • He accused the actor of being “not interested in acting for 25 years”
  • Kashyap also labelled the Khan family “vindictive” and controlling in Bollywood
  • His remarks come days before Dabangg’s 15th anniversary

Filmmaker Abhinav Kashyap has once again targeted Bollywood star Salman Khan, this time using strong words ahead of the 15th anniversary of Dabangg. The director alleged that Salman, despite his superstardom, has shown little interest in acting for decades and only “does a favour by turning up to work.” He further claimed the Khan family operates vindictively in the industry, echoing past allegations that they derailed his career.

Abhinav Kashyap Salman Khan 'Dabangg' director Abhinav Kashyap says Salman Khan stopped caring about acting 25 years ago and calls him a goon


What did Abhinav Kashyap say about Salman Khan?

In a new interview, Abhinav Kashyap did not hold back when describing his former leading man. He called Salman Khan a “gunda, badtameez, ganda insaan” (a goon, ill-mannered and bad person). The director alleged that the actor has not been involved in his craft for the past 25 years.

“Salman is never interested in acting. He does a favour by turning up. He is more into the power of being a celebrity than the art of cinema,” Kashyap said. He added that he only realised the extent of this behaviour during the making of Dabangg in 2010.

Abhinav Kashyap Salman Khan Abhinav Kashyap alleges Salman Khan has lost interest in acting for more than two decades


Why did Abhinav Kashyap clash with the Khan family?

Kashyap also spoke about his fraught relationship with the Khan family, claiming they use their influence to control Bollywood. “He (Salman) is the father of the star system. The family has been in the industry for 50 years. They are vindictive people. If you don’t agree with them, they come after you,” he said.

The filmmaker walked away from Dabangg 2 and has long maintained that the Khans tried to block his opportunities afterwards. In 2020, he posted on social media accusing Salman, Arbaaz, Sohail, and veteran writer Salim Khan of sabotaging his career.

Abhinav Kashyap Salman Khan Salman Khan, mother Salma, father Salim Khan, sister Arpita and Arbaaz Khan stand on the balcony on arrival at his house in Galaxy Apartment


What role did Anurag Kashyap play in the fallout?

Abhinav Kashyap recalled how his brother, acclaimed director Anurag Kashyap, had faced a similar situation years earlier. Anurag was initially attached to Tere Naam (2003), written by him and starring Salman Khan. He eventually left the project after clashes with producer Boney Kapoor, and his contribution allegedly went uncredited.

“Anurag told me before Dabangg that I wouldn’t be able to make a film with Salman. He thought I’d get easily bullied. The same thing happened with him on Tere Naam. They misbehaved, and he had to leave,” Abhinav said.

Abhinav Kashyap Salman Khan Abhinav Kashyap says Anurag warned him never to work with the Salman Khan


Where does Salman Khan stand now?

While Abhinav Kashyap continues to criticise him, Salman Khan has remained publicly silent on the matter. His father, Salim Khan, previously dismissed the director as “a frustrated person” and said the industry knows the truth about his family’s work.

Abhinav Kashyap Salman Khan Salman Khan silent as Abhinav Kashyap calls him a goon during a recent interview


Professionally, Salman was last seen in AR Murugadoss’ Sikandar, opposite Rashmika Mandanna. He is now preparing for Apoorva Lakhia’s Battle of Galwan, in which he plays an Indian Army soldier. He also continues his long-running stint as host of Bigg Boss 19.

abhinav kashyapdabangg directorkhan familysalman khan

