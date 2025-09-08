Latest Stories

Highlights:

Dabangg director Abhinav Kashyap has reignited his feud with Salman Khan

He accused the actor of being “not interested in acting for 25 years”

Kashyap also labelled the Khan family “vindictive” and controlling in Bollywood

His remarks come days before Dabangg’s 15th anniversary

Filmmaker Abhinav Kashyap has once again targeted Bollywood star Salman Khan, this time using strong words ahead of the 15th anniversary of Dabangg. The director alleged that Salman, despite his superstardom, has shown little interest in acting for decades and only “does a favour by turning up to work.” He further claimed the Khan family operates vindictively in the industry, echoing past allegations that they derailed his career.

‘Dabangg’ director Abhinav Kashyap says Salman Khan stopped caring about acting 25 years ago and calls him a goon Getty Images/ IMDB





What did Abhinav Kashyap say about Salman Khan?

In a new interview, Abhinav Kashyap did not hold back when describing his former leading man. He called Salman Khan a “gunda, badtameez, ganda insaan” (a goon, ill-mannered and bad person). The director alleged that the actor has not been involved in his craft for the past 25 years.

“Salman is never interested in acting. He does a favour by turning up. He is more into the power of being a celebrity than the art of cinema,” Kashyap said. He added that he only realised the extent of this behaviour during the making of Dabangg in 2010.

Abhinav Kashyap alleges Salman Khan has lost interest in acting for more than two decades IMDB





Why did Abhinav Kashyap clash with the Khan family?

Kashyap also spoke about his fraught relationship with the Khan family, claiming they use their influence to control Bollywood. “He (Salman) is the father of the star system. The family has been in the industry for 50 years. They are vindictive people. If you don’t agree with them, they come after you,” he said.

The filmmaker walked away from Dabangg 2 and has long maintained that the Khans tried to block his opportunities afterwards. In 2020, he posted on social media accusing Salman, Arbaaz, Sohail, and veteran writer Salim Khan of sabotaging his career.

Salman Khan, mother Salma, father Salim Khan, sister Arpita and Arbaaz Khan stand on the balcony on arrival at his house in Galaxy Apartment Getty Images





What role did Anurag Kashyap play in the fallout?

Abhinav Kashyap recalled how his brother, acclaimed director Anurag Kashyap, had faced a similar situation years earlier. Anurag was initially attached to Tere Naam (2003), written by him and starring Salman Khan. He eventually left the project after clashes with producer Boney Kapoor, and his contribution allegedly went uncredited.

“Anurag told me before Dabangg that I wouldn’t be able to make a film with Salman. He thought I’d get easily bullied. The same thing happened with him on Tere Naam. They misbehaved, and he had to leave,” Abhinav said.

Abhinav Kashyap says Anurag warned him never to work with the Salman Khan Getty Images





Where does Salman Khan stand now?

While Abhinav Kashyap continues to criticise him, Salman Khan has remained publicly silent on the matter. His father, Salim Khan, previously dismissed the director as “a frustrated person” and said the industry knows the truth about his family’s work.

Salman Khan silent as Abhinav Kashyap calls him a goon during a recent interview Getty Images





Professionally, Salman was last seen in AR Murugadoss’ Sikandar, opposite Rashmika Mandanna. He is now preparing for Apoorva Lakhia’s Battle of Galwan, in which he plays an Indian Army soldier. He also continues his long-running stint as host of Bigg Boss 19.