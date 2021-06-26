Abhay Deol to feature in Disney’s movie Spin

Abhay Deol (Photo by Charles Leonio/Getty Images for Guess)

By: MurtuzaNullwala

Abhay Deol was last seen in the film What Are the Odds which released on Netflix last year. Now, today, the actor has announced that he will be seen in Disney Channel’s original movie titled Spin.

Abhay took to Instagram to share the trailer of the film. He posted, “I am aware that most of my audience love me for making edgy, alternative narratives, that challenge the status quo. Which is why this film is all the more special as it is a departure from my own status quo, and catering to a much younger audience. “Spin” is a Disney film which will go live on their platform for the U.S audiences on the 13th of August. It is a gem of a movie, that will leave you smiling and feeling good. Blessed to be a part of it! @disneychannel.”

Spin stars Avantika Vandanapu in the lead role.

On YouTube, the makers have shared the storyline of the film which reads, “Rhea (Avantika), is an Indian American teen who discovers her passion for creating DJ mixes that blend the rich textures of her South Asian culture and the world around her. Her life revolves around her eclectic group of friends, Molly, Watson and Ginger, her after-school coding club, her family’s Indian restaurant, and her tight-knit, multi-generational family. Everything changes when she falls for aspiring DJ Max and her long lost fervor for music is re-ignited. Rhea discovers that she has a natural gift for creating beats and producing music, but must find the courage to follow her true inner talent.”

Well, the trailer of Spin is good, and it looks like the film will attract the youth. It is slated to release in the US on Disney Channel on 13th August 2021.