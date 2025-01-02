Abdul Khalique Bhatti, former Bestway director, passes away

Skip to content
Eastern Eye
By Eastern Eye Jan 02, 2025
ABDUL KHALIQUE BHATTI, a former director at Bestway Holdings Ltd and one of the company's earliest members, has passed away.

Bhatti, a childhood friend of Bestway founder Sir Anwar Pervez, began his career at the company in the late 1970s at the Acton warehouse.

He later served as general manager of the Southall branch before moving to the head office in Park Royal.

During his 40-year tenure, Bhatti held key roles, including director of Bestway Holdings Ltd and trustee of the Bestway Foundation in both the UK and Pakistan.

He retired in 2016 to spend more time with his family in Pakistan.

Bhatti died after a long illness and was buried in his ancestral home in Pakistan over the weekend.

Bestway extended its condolences to his family and friends.

