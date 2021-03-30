Trending Now

Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, Pakistan’s outgoing finance minister, tests positive for coronavirus


FILE PHOTO: Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, Minister of Finance of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, delivers remarks regarding foreign policy at Brookings Institute on the economic future of his country April 18, 2012, in Washington, DC. (PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP via Getty Images)
FILE PHOTO: Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, Minister of Finance of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, delivers remarks regarding foreign policy at Brookings Institute on the economic future of his country April 18, 2012, in Washington, DC. (PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP via Getty Images)

PAKISTAN’s outgoing finance minister Abdul Hafeez Shaikh has tested positive for Covid-19, the third senior government official to do so in 24 hours, a week after prime minister Imran Khan announced he himself had contracted the virus.



“Just found out that Dr Hafeez has tested positive for Covid-19. I pray for his swift recovery and good health,” minister for industries and production Hammad Azhar wrote on Twitter.

Shaikh was removed from his post as finance minister on Monday (29), over concerns about rising inflation in the country. Also on Monday, president Arif Alvi as well as defence minister Pervez Khattak announced they had both tested positive for Covid-19.

Alvi oversaw an annual military parade in Islamabad on March 25, where Khattak was also present. The parade was smaller than in previous years over Covid-19 fears, but some 5,000 people still attended, including senior civilian officials as well as the heads of Pakistan’s armed forces.



Khan has been criticised for holding an indoor in-person meeting with some cabinet officials while he was still recovering from the virus. .

Pakistan recorded 100 deaths in the last 24 hours, and 4,084 new infections, with a national positivity rate of 8.8 per cent – meaning for every 100 individuals tested, 8.8 per cent tested positive for coronavirus.

The country has recorded 14,356 deaths and 663,200 infections since the pandemic began. Around two-thirds of ventilators and 80 per cent of oxygenated beds are occupied in hospitals in major cities, according to officials.



“We are increasing the capacity of our hospitals…but no matter how much we increase capacity, if cases continue to rise as they are currently, it will create pressure that will not be easy for our hospitals to handle,” health minister Faisal Sultan told state TV on Tuesday (30) during a visit to major hospitals in the capitol Islamabad.

The federal government has put restrictions on gatherings, including all types of marriages, to go into effect next week, in an effort to curb the spread of the virus.















Most Popular

Liberty Steel is an important asset, says UK minister

Confirmed! Ajay Devgn’s first look from RRR to be out on his birthday

Southern Health and Social Care Trust looks to ensure Covid jab access for BAME communities

Dr KC Chakraborty had a 'burning desire' to shape banking

Telugu remake of Andhadhun titled Maestro; makers share a glimpse of the Nithiin starrer



Adblocker detected! Please consider reading this notice.

We've detected that you are using an Adblocker which is preventing the page from fully loading.

We don't have any banner, Flash, animation, obnoxious sound, or popup ad. We do not implement these annoying types of ads!

We depend on the revenues generated to operate the site, and continue to bring you great news content

Please add www.easterneye.biz to your ad blocking whitelist or disable your adblocking software.

×