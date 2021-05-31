Aanand L Rai’s team dismisses baseless reports of booting out Kartik Aaryan from their film

By: Mohnish Singh

Reports that rising Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan was ousted from yet another high-profile film abounded on social media on Monday. Several media outlets reported that the Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety (2018) actor was dropped from an upcoming film that filmmaker Aanand L Rai is set to produce under the banner of Colour Yellow Productions. Some even reported that Ayushmann Khurrana has replaced the actor in the yet-to-be-titled gangster drama.

Reacting strongly to baseless reports, Colour Yellow Productions in a statement said that the team is still in talks with the actor for a film and there is not an atom of truth in rumours floating around.

“These are baseless rumours. We have met Kartik for a different film and we are still talking. We have taken another film altogether to Ayushmann and this is a complete mix-up,” a spokesperson for Colour Yellow Productions said.

Aaryan has lately been in the news for his ouster from two big-ticket ventures – Dharma Productions’ Dostana 2 and Red Chillies Entertainment’s Freddie. While the actor had already shot for a major chunk of Dostana 2 before his exit, Freddie was yet to mount the shooting floor.

Last month, Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions had announced that they were set to recast Dostana 2. “Due to professional circumstances, on which we have decided to maintain a dignified silence, we will be recasting Dostana 2, directed by Collin D’Cunha. Please wait for the official announcement soon,” read the statement from the production house.

According to reports, Kartik Aaryan was dropped from Dostana 2 because of his unprofessional behaviour. As far as his exit from Freddie is concerned, some media outlets have reported that the actor wanted some changes in the script of the film and when the makers did not agree, they parted ways amicably. The actor has even returned the signing amount. Aaryan, however, has not issued any statement regarding his ouster from both films.

He is presently waiting for the direct-to-digital premiere of his next film Dhamaka, co-starring Mrunal Thakur. He will soon resume filming on his much-delayed project Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Directed by Anees Bazmee, the film also features Kiara Advani and seasoned actress Tabu in important roles.