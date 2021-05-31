Website Logo
  • Monday, May 31, 2021
Trending Now:  
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 329,127
Total Cases 28,047,534
Today's Fatalities 3,129
Today's Cases 152,734
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 329,127
Total Cases 28,047,534
Today's Fatalities 3,129
Today's Cases 152,734

Entertainment

Aanand L Rai’s team dismisses baseless reports of booting out Kartik Aaryan from their film

Kartik Aaryan (Photo credit: SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Reports that rising Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan was ousted from yet another high-profile film abounded on social media on Monday. Several media outlets reported that the Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety (2018) actor was dropped from an upcoming film that filmmaker Aanand L Rai is set to produce under the banner of Colour Yellow Productions. Some even reported that Ayushmann Khurrana has replaced the actor in the yet-to-be-titled gangster drama.

Reacting strongly to baseless reports, Colour Yellow Productions in a statement said that the team is still in talks with the actor for a film and there is not an atom of truth in rumours floating around.

“These are baseless rumours. We have met Kartik for a different film and we are still talking. We have taken another film altogether to Ayushmann and this is a complete mix-up,” a spokesperson for Colour Yellow Productions said.

Aaryan has lately been in the news for his ouster from two big-ticket ventures – Dharma Productions’ Dostana 2 and Red Chillies Entertainment’s Freddie. While the actor had already shot for a major chunk of Dostana 2 before his exit, Freddie was yet to mount the shooting floor.

Last month, Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions had announced that they were set to recast Dostana 2. “Due to professional circumstances, on which we have decided to maintain a dignified silence, we will be recasting Dostana 2, directed by Collin D’Cunha. Please wait for the official announcement soon,” read the statement from the production house.

According to reports, Kartik Aaryan was dropped from Dostana 2 because of his unprofessional behaviour. As far as his exit from Freddie is concerned, some media outlets have reported that the actor wanted some changes in the script of the film and when the makers did not agree, they parted ways amicably. The actor has even returned the signing amount. Aaryan, however, has not issued any statement regarding his ouster from both films.

He is presently waiting for the direct-to-digital premiere of his next film Dhamaka, co-starring Mrunal Thakur. He will soon resume filming on his much-delayed project Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Directed by Anees Bazmee, the film also features Kiara Advani and seasoned actress Tabu in important roles.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

FILM
Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav tapped to star alongside Ananya Panday in Zoya Akhtar’s next
NEWS
Netflix joins in the race to nab rights to Zoya Akhtar’s documentary on Salim-Javed
FILM
Emma Stone disavows rumours about appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home
FILM
Arjun Kapoor: Men and women should be allowed to exist in different range of relationships
FILM
Indian cine bodies to organise mass vaccination drive for members
INDIA
Saudi Arabia commits to meet India’s petroleum demand
News
Switzerland government blames intelligence agency for Crypto AG fiasco
News
Russian Soyuz rocket launches 36 OneWeb satellites after delay
FILM
Allu Sirish and Anu Emmanuel’s next titled Prema Kadanta
NEWS
Asif Kapadia on Irrfan Khan: He was always like this wonderful, spiritual human…
INTERVIEWS
Huma Qureshi on Jolly LLB 3: I would love to work with Subhash…
INDIA
Antigua prime minister says India sent private jet to Dominica carrying Choksi deportation…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Huma Qureshi on her web series Maharani, reacts to the…
Tusshar Kapoor on completing 20 years in the industry, working…
Jahnavi Dhanrajgir on Broken But Beautiful 3, her experience of…

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Sports and politics to mix again in India-Pakistan World Cup…
Mosques remain open in Pakistan despite virus threats
My playlist – Gaurika
Anurag Basu’s next titled Ludo
‘I want to be progressive’
New beginnings