Website Logo
  • Thursday, December 02, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 469,724
Total Cases 34,606,541
Today's Fatalities 477
Today's Cases 9,765
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 469,724
Total Cases 34,606,541
Today's Fatalities 477
Today's Cases 9,765

Entertainment

Aanand L Rai shares update on chess grandmaster Vishwanathan Anand biopic

Indian grandmaster Viswanathan Anand (Photo credit: KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Filmmaker Aanand L Rai says that he is excited to bring the life story of five-time world chess grandmaster Vishwanathan Anand on the big screen but the project will take time as “it is an ambitious film.”

“It is an ambitious film. We are working on it (script). It is such an important thing, it will take time,” Rai told PTI.

The filmmaker further said, “It is about the man, not about the sport. It is not about the champion but the man inside that champion and that is what we will try to do (with the film).”

Rai’s production house Colour Yellow Productions has joined hands with Mahaveer Jain’s Sundial Entertainment to co-produce the biopic.

The director is currently busy promoting his romantic-drama Atrangi Re, starring Sara Ali Khan, Dhanush, and Akshay Kumar. The film is scheduled to release on December 24 on Disney+ Hotstar. Rai also has a slew of projects in various stages of development.

“I want to explore all genres which, otherwise, I won’t direct. I am very grateful that we have made films like Tumbbad (2018), Newton (2017), Shubh Mangal Saavdhan (2017). I have enjoyed and grown as a maker. The process is simply to be adventurous and gutsy,” he said.

Rai is also excited about teaming up with Kumar, 54, on two more films – Raksha Bandhan and Gorkha. Helmed by National Award-winning filmmaker Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan, Gorkha is a film based on the life of Major General Ian Cardozo, the legendary officer of the Gorkha regiment of the Indian Army (5th Gorkha Rifles). Kumar will be essaying the role of the Indian Army veteran who fought in the wars of 1962, 1965, and most notably in the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971.

“It is in the scripting stage. We are finalizing the script. It will happen next year,” Rai informed.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

INTERVIEWS
“Kudos to Ram Madhvani for making Dhamaka and giving me the character of Anand Mhata…
Entertainment
Hansal Mehta’s Scam 1992 leads nominations for Filmfare OTT Awards 2021
Entertainment
Suniel Shetty opens up about his son Ahan Shetty debuting with Tadap
Entertainment
YRF forays into streaming arena with The Railway Men, a tribute to the unsung heroes…
Entertainment
Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel start shooting for Gadar 2
Entertainment
Onir on his upcoming film WE ARE
Entertainment
Saif Ali Khan starts filming Vikram Vedha in Lucknow
Entertainment
“We are filled with gratitude and gladness,” says Ranveer Singh as 83 trailer…
Entertainment
Aashiqui Aa Gayi: Makers unveil the first song from Prabhas and Pooja Hegde’s…
Entertainment
Kangana Ranaut files FIR alleging death threats over posts on farmers’ protests
Entertainment
Salman Khan confirms collaborating with Sooraj Barjatya on a film
Entertainment
Makers to unveil RRR trailer on December 3
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Saina pulls out of World Championships due to multiple injuries
Fate of India’s South Africa tour should be known in…
Delhi shuts schools again after court warning to curb pollution
India announces first two cases of Omicron variant
“Kudos to Ram Madhvani for making Dhamaka and giving me…
Hansal Mehta’s Scam 1992 leads nominations for Filmfare OTT Awards…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE