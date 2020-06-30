Aamir Khan’s staff members test positive for COVID-19

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan on Tuesday issued a statement and confirmed that several of his staff members have tested positive for COVID-19. While the rest of his family members have tested negative, Khan informed that his mother was yet to be tested and that he was taking her for tests. The superstar thanked BMC for their cooperation and prompt actions.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aamir Khan (@_aamirkhan) on Jun 29, 2020 at 11:21pm PDT

In his statement, Aamir Khan writes, “Hello everyone, this is to inform you that some of my staff have tested positive. They were immediately quarantined, and BMC officials were very prompt and efficient in taking them to a medical facility. I would like to thank the BMC for taking such good care of them, and for fumigating and sterilising the entire society. The rest of us have all been tested and found negative. Right now, I am taking my mother to get her tested. She is the last person in the loop. Please pray that she is negative. I would, once again, like to thank the BMC for the prompt, professional and caring manner in which they helped us. And a big thank you to Kokilaben Hospital, and the doctors, nurses and staff there. They were very caring and professional with the testing process. God bless and stay safe. Love. Aamir.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aamir Khan (@_aamirkhan) on Nov 17, 2019 at 8:48pm PST

On the work front, Aamir Khan next stars in Laal Singh Chaddha, which he also co-produces in association with Viacom18 Motion Pictures. Directed by Advait Chandan, the upcoming film is an official remake of Hollywood classic Forrest Gump (1994) and co-stars Kareena Kapoor Khan alongside Mr Perfectionist. After a hiatus of almost three months due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the team is expected to resume production as soon as things return to normalcy.